Samsung Galaxy Android 15 Update Shows Signs of Life

Samsung’s much anticipated Android 15 update with One UI 7 broke cover recently and it’s a sign the company’s prepping a beta for Galaxy devices.

Google recently pushed its Android 15 beta to Pixel devices so it should come as no surprise to learn that popular OEM’s like Samsung are starting to accelerate their versions of Android 15.

In Samsung’s case, the company appears to have started active development of the Galaxy S24 Ultra Android 15 and One UI 7 beta behind the scenes.

SamMobile tracked down new firmware on the company’s servers and matched it to the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s One UI 7.0 upgrade.

It’s a sign of progress and it means we should see Samsung launch a beta for the Galaxy S24 series, and other models, in the coming months.

Samsung has utilized a public Android/One UI beta testing process for many years and this is proof that it likely won’t skip one for Android 15.

Unfortunately, we may not see it launch for awhile.

Last year, the company launched its Android 14/One UI 6 beta for the Galaxy S23 series on August 10th.

The year before that, the company launched its Android 13/One UI 5 beta for the Galaxy S22 series on August 7th.

We may see the company release its first Android 15 beta earlier than August, rumors suggested it was trying to get the Android 14 beta out in July last year, but that remains to be seen.

In addition to the Galaxy S24, we expect other mainstream devices like the Galaxy S23 series and Galaxy Z Fold/Flip to take part in the beta process.

The beta should stretch over the course of several weeks, culminating in a final release to the public-at-large in the fall. Last year, Android 13 arrived in October.