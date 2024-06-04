Samsung Testing One UI 6.1.1 Update

Samsung is currently testing the next version of One UI 6 behind the scenes and the company’s One UI 6.1.1 update looks to be on track for the summer.

According to Tarun Vats, the first One UI 6.1.1 test build for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has been spotted on Samsung’s servers. This doesn’t mean the release is imminent, but it does mean Samsung’s making progress behind the scenes.

As of right now, the first One UI 6.1.1 update’s are expected to arrive in July. The company will reportedly host an Unpacked event in Paris in early July where it will announce the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

We expect One UI 6.1.1 to power these models and we expect the software to roll out to other devices in and around their launch.

Devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will likely be among the first to get upgraded to the new software.

We don’t know a whole lot about One UI 6.1.1 yet, but we’ve heard it could carry new features like vertical scrolling app drawer for Good Lock, Video AI innovation, and camera improvements for the Galaxy S24 series

Those won’t be the only changes on board, we expect plenty more, but that’s just what we’ve heard about right now.

Samsung’s One UI 5.1.1 brought features from the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 to older devices and we expect One UI 6.1.1 to bring features from the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.