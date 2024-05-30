Samsung One UI 6.1.1 Update: Everything You Need to Know

Samsung’s currently focused on getting its One UI 6.1 update out to Galaxy smartphones and tablets, but that will change this summer when it announces a new One UI 6.1.1 update.

Over the past few weeks, Samsung’s been pushing its One UI 6.1 update to select Galaxy devices. In many cases, the software delivers features from the company’s new Galaxy AI suite.

While the company deploys One UI 6.1, it’s working on a couple of other updates behind the scenes.

One is Android 15 with One UI 7, a new operating for Galaxy phones and tablets. The other is One UI 6.1.1, another upgrade for One UI 6 based on Android 14.

One UI 6.1.1 will almost certainly serve as the last big update for One UI 6 as development slows down and Samsung turns its attention to Android 15 and the new version of One UI.

Now that One UI 6.1 is in the hands of Galaxy users, we know people are curious about One UI 6.1.1 so we want to run down everything we know, and think we know, about its features and release.

One UI 6.1.1 Announcement

As of right now, outside of a post from a moderator on company forums, Samsung hasn’t confirmed One UI 6.1.1 outright. That announcement won’t come for a few weeks.

Last year, Samsung confirmed One UI 5.1.1 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 in July. Nothing is confirmed, but everything points to the company making a similar announcement this year.

According to Korean publication Chosun, Samsung will launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 at an Unpacked event in July.

The site says Samsung’s selected July 10th for the date and Paris for the venue. France will host the 2024 Summer Olympics starting on July 26th, and Samsung reportedly wants to capitalize on the attention.

Given Samsung’s history, this will likely be the stage Samsung uses for the One UI 6.1.1 announcement

One UI 6.1.1 Release Date

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 should run One UI 6.1.1 out of the box. We don’t have a release date for these devices just yet.

Samsung typically releases new devices within a few weeks of launch which means we should see these devices hit shelves in mid-to-late July.

Unless the company decides to push One UI 6.1.1 to older Galaxy devices prior to their release, and it might, we’ll probably see the first updates go out shortly after the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 land in stores.

In other words, don’t be surprised if the software lands for older models in late July or early August.

One UI 6.1.1 Eligible Devices

Unlike One UI 6.1, One UI 6.1.1 will likely be far more limited in scope in terms of the devices that officially get a version bump.

Samsung’s One UI x.1.1 updates have historically been reserved for foldables and tablets and we may see the company uses a similar approach in 2024.

If it does, here are devices that are eligible to receive One UI 6.1.1. These devices have moved up to One UI 6.1 so it’s logical to expect a move to One UI 6.1.1:

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Tab S9

Galaxy Tab S9+

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Galaxy Tab Active 5

Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro

We may see models that fall outside of Samsung’s foldables and tablets get some of One UI 6.1.1’s features, but those changes will likely come in Android 14/One UI 6.1 updates rather than Android 14/One UI 6.1.1.

One UI 6.1.1 Features

We haven’t heard a lot about One UI 6.1.1’s features, but here are some of changes rumored thus far:

Those won’t be the only changes on board, we expect plenty more, but that’s just what we’ve heard about right now.

One UI 5.1.1 brought features from the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 to older devices and we expect One UI 6.1.1 to bring features from the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

We should see rumors start to trickle out as we approach July so we’ll let you know what we see and hear in the lead up to the event.