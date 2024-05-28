One UI 6.1.1 Update May Fix Galaxy S24 Camera Issues

According to leaker Ice Universe, Samsung’s started testing the Galaxy S24 One UI 6.1.1 update ahead of its release this summer.

Samsung’s updated the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra numerous times since launch, but the leaker says the company’s One UI 6.1.1 update will be the biggest update since release.

And while he didn’t provide specifics, he claims the upgrade will include lots of updates to the camera.

Galaxy S24 users have complained about a variety of camera problems since launch and the hope is that the One UI 6.1.1 update corrects some of these issues.

Reported issues include overexposure, motion blur, and grainy images. A lot of the issues tend to happen when the camera is used in low-light environments.

As for the update’s release date, Ice Universe says Samsung is planning to push the software live in July. This timing makes a lot of sense given what we’ve heard about Samsung’s plans for the summer.

The company will reportedly host an Unpacked event in Paris in early July where it will announce the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. We expect One UI 6.1.1 to power these devices.

We also expect Samsung to deploy the software for other Galaxy models in and around this event and the Galaxy S24 series will likely be among the first devices to receive it.

Following the release of One UI 6.1.1, the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra will move on from Android 14 and One UI 6.

Samsung, like other Android OEM’s, will push Android 15 to its smartphones and tablets. We expect Samsung’s version of the operating system to carry One UI 7.

We expect Samsung to fire up its Android 15/One UI 7 beta program sometime this summer.