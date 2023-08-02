3 Reasons You Shouldn’t Buy the iPhone 8 in 2023

If you’re hunting for a new smartphone in 2023, you’ll probably want to avoid Apple’s iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, which launched back in 2017, might be tempting if you’re on a budget, but these models should still be avoided if you’re looking to snag a cheap iPhone.

There are several reasons why we don’t recommend either the iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus in 2023 and in this guide we’ll explain why.

Software Support

As of right now, both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus run the latest version of iOS. That will change later this year when Apple drops full blown software support for the two devices.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus won’t make the move to iOS 17 in the fall. This means they won’t get the operating system’s new features. There are also some other implications.

While Apple will probably continue to support the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus with new versions of iOS 16 (this isn’t confirmed so there’s no guarantee it happens), upcoming iOS 16 updates will likely carry security patches and nothing else. We might see the occasional bug fix, but don’t expect much.

In other words, you won’t be able to rely on Apple to fix bugs and performance issues going forward, which is a pretty big deal. While you may be able to fix some problems on your own, others may linger due to the lack of support.

We’d expect these iOS 16 security releases to carry on for a year before Apple completely stops support. So if you want to keep your next phone for awhile, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus aren’t an ideal choice.

One other note: If you’re an Apple Watch owner, and your watch is eligible to move to Apple’s new watchOS 10 operating system in the fall, you won’t be able to upgrade unless you have an iPhone running iOS 17.

Performance

In 2017, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus were among the best devices Apple had to offer. That’s obviously not the case in 2023 as their hardware is now going on six years old. You’ll be taking a big chance buying a device with hardware this old.

The processor may not run the latest games as well as you would like. The cameras won’t take the best looking photos or videos which could be a problem if you plan to travel or love sharing your content with friends and family.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus don’t have 5G connectivity, something newer iPhone models have on board. And their batteries simply won’t give you the kind of mileage you’ll get from devices with better optimized hardware.

Better Options

If you’re determined to buy an iPhone, but you really don’t want to break the bank, you’ve got a bunch of options starting with phones like the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone SE 2, and iPhone SE 3.

These devices are cheap, like the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, and all of them will get lengthier software support. They will all make the move to iOS 17 later this year.

If you’re willing to spend a bit more, make sure you take a look at the iPhone 11 series, iPhone 12 series, and maybe even the iPhone 13 series.

The iPhone 14 series is still expensive, but it will get cheaper once Apple introduces the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max this fall.

And let’s not forget about the mind-boggling number of Android phones out there. Many of them cheaper, in some cases much cheaper, than the iPhone.

There are also two other things we should note about extremely old iPhones like the iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8. Keep these in mind before you upgrade:

The resale value of an iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus is minuscule compared to newer models and it will continue to drop in 2023 and beyond. If you buy an iPhone 8 model, and decide to sell it, you won’t get much back.

You can buy newer iPhones on payment plans which allow you to stretch your budget. These might lock you into a contract, but you will likely get a much better experience with than iPhone than you would with a device that’s nearly six years old.

With all of that in mind, do yourself a favor and avoid the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. You can do a lot better in 2023, even if you’re on a budget.