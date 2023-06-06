4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 17 Beta & 11 Reasons You Should

While some people might want to install the iOS 17 beta right now, others are better off waiting for the public iOS 17 beta or, in a many cases, staying put on iOS 16.

Apple used its WWDC 2023 keynote to outline many of the iOS 17 features coming to the iPhone this fall. Fortunately, you don’t have to wait until the fall to try them out.

The iOS 17 beta is out for developers right now. Those who don’t want to pay for a developer account can download the public iOS 17 beta when it arrives in July.

There are plenty of reasons to consider trying out iOS 17 right now. The beta includes a number of interesting changes including upgrades to phone calls, Messages, and more.

While it’s exciting to try out new features ahead of their official release for iPhone, there are also some great reasons to avoid the iOS 17 beta.

Pre-release software is typically plagued with issues and iOS 17 beta is no different. Beta testers are already reporting a variety of issues with the software.

If you run into bugs or performance problems, you can jump back down to iOS 16. However, you can only downgrade back to iOS 16.5. You can’t move your phone’s software back to anything older than iOS 16.5.

This means moving to the iOS 17 beta a pretty big decision for those of you running iOS 16.4.1 or older. Once you make the move, there’s no getting back.

Apple will improve iOS 17 over time and a lot of you will want to wait for the additional polish upcoming iOS 17 betas will provide. Many others will just want to stay put on stable iOS 16 software.

If you’re on the fence, allow us to guide you through the best reasons to try the iOS 17 beta and the best reasons to wait or avoid it completely.

We’ll continue to update this with new features, fixes, enhancements, and problems as we find them.