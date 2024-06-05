Sick of Waiting for the iPad mini 7? Check Out This Deal

Apple’s working on a new iPad mini, but it won’t launch any time soon. Those who are sick of waiting should check out this excellent iPad mini 6 deal.

The iPad mini 6 is getting older, but it’s still a solid option for those who want a compact tablet at an affordable price.

Well that price got even more affordable today thanks to Amazon. The retailer is selling the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 for just $399.99 which is 20% off. The device typically retails for $499.99.

Amazon is also taking 5% off the price of the 256GB model, but we recommend waiting for a better deal down the road. It will assuredly come.

Launched back in 2021, the iPad mini 6 still serves as the most up-to-date version of the iPad mini.

Apple is reportedly working on an iPad mini 7, but rumors suggest it won’t arrive until later on in 2024. There’s also a chance it gets delayed.