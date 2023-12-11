Starfield 1.8.88 Update: What’s New

Bethesda’s released a new Starfield 1.8.88 update for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows.

The Starfield 1.8.88 update represents the fifth post-launch patch for the RPG. Unlike the previous update, this patch is very small.

Unsurprisingly, while small, it requires a pretty big download. Keep this in mind if you plan to play Starfield today and haven’t installed the update and/or if your console or PC is running out of storage.

With the update now available to download, we want to run down everything we currently know about the Starfield 1.8.88 patch for Xbox and Windows.

Starfield 1.8.88 Update Size

The next time you fire up Starfield on your Xbox or Windows PC, you’ll see the game’s 1.8.88 update. Again, it requires a fairly significant download.

The 1.8.88 patch will add more weight to a game that already requires 100GB+ of free space to run. It’s a 2.6 GB download for the Xbox Series X.

The patches for the Xbox Series S and Windows PC’s should be in and around the same size.

If your Xbox or PC is connected to a fast Wi-Fi network, it should only take a few minutes to download and install the update. If you aren’t, plan accordingly.

Fixes and Improvements

Gameplay

Addressed an issue that would cause space matter to become stuck to player’s ship during space travel. Loading a save will now remove the space clingon. Note: This fix should address any space matter being stuck in your travels, but not in instances where player ships have New Atlantis attached. A fix for that will be released in a later update.

Outpost

Fixed an issue that prevents random guns from spawning in a newly created Weapon Case after loading a save.

Save/Load

[MSS/Xbox] Fixed an issue where players could experience crashes while saving during long play through without going through the Unity.

If you don’t see a fix for an issue you’ve encountered in Starfield, make sure you report it to Bethesda so the developer can get to work on a fix in a future update.

