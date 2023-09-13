Xbox Starfield Mods: What You Need to Know

Starfield mods are coming to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S and in this guide we’ll outline everything Xbox users need to know as we push toward their release.

Bethesda’s space RPG is a massive game and it will only get bigger in the months to come thanks to DLC expansions and mods for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Mods are already available to those playing on Windows PC, but they haven’t yet landed on console. That’s set to change though Xbox owners will have to wait.

With anticipation mounting, we want to quickly take Xbox owners through everything we know, and think we know, about Xbox Starfield mods.

Our guide answers the most pertinent questions which include queries about their release date, format and more. We’ll continue to update this as we learn more.

Xbox Starfield Mods Release Date

Bethesda’s been pretty quiet about its plans for Xbox and Windows PC, but that’s changed. While it’s still mum about many of the specifics, we finally have some official details including a release window for Xbox Starfield mods.

The developer says full support is currently planned to launch sometime in early 2024. It hasn’t provided a specific month or date and we won’t get one until plans are finalized and we’re much closer to launch.

Xbox Starfield Mods & Creations

It’s unclear how Bethesda will handle the new content exactly, but the company says the content will “work across all platforms similar to what we’ve done with Skyrim and Fallout 4.”

The company is once again calling its built-in mod support Creations which means we may see a Creation Club-like program for Starfield.

If you’re unfamiliar with Creation Club for Skyrim and Fallout, it’s a program that includes content made by Bethesda Games Studios and outside development partners. The content is then accessed by players via a marketplace located in the main menu of these games.

Here’s how the process works, according to Bethesda. We expect Starfield creations to undergo a similar process.

Creators are required to submit documentation pitches which go through an approval process. All content must be new and original. Once a concept is approved, a development schedule with Alpha, Beta and Release milestones is created. Creations go through our full development pipeline, which Creators participate in. Bethesda Game Studios developers work with Creators to iterate and polish their work along with full QA cycles.

So what type of downloadable content will Bethesda and other creators produce? You can expect new weapons, tons of skins, new outfits, new locations, new companions, new abilities, new enemies, and new types of gameplay.

All of the content will almost certainly be compatible with the main game as well as any official DLC add-ons. The content shouldn’t break achievements either.

Will Xbox Starfield Mods Cost Money?

Again, we fully expect Starfield’s mods to fall in line with Fallout’s and Skyrim’s so yes, many Xbox Starfield mods will cost money. Some may be free and we’ll probably see deals, but you’ll have to pay Bethesda and its partners for their work.

So how will this work? Well, assuming Bethesda doesn’t change things up, you will purchase mods/creations with Credits you buy with USD (or your local currency) from the Store on Xbox or Steam if you’re playing on Windows.

Bethesda provided 100 complimentary Creation Credits when it launched Creation Club for its previous titles. Don’t be surprised if it provides Starfield players with something similar next year.

How to Get Starfield Mods Right Now

If you own an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, you’re out of luck until next year. If you’re playing the game on Windows, you have access to a growing library of mods that can drastically alter how you play the game.

Sites like NexusMods are already hosting tons of modifications ranging from quality-of-life patches to huge UI tweaks to the absurd.

Given how new the game is, you can expect this library to grow immensely over time giving players a reason to continue playing the game.