Starfield DLC: 5 Things to Know Right Now

Starfield’s still months away from its release for Xbox and Windows PC, but Bethesda’s already revealed the first DLC expansion for the game.

Earlier this month, the company took gamers through a deep dive into the world of its next RPG. Plain and simple, Starfield is a massive game and it will have hours and hours, and yes hours, of content when it arrives in early September.

There are over 1000 planets to explore, there are ship dogfights in space, there are factions, and there’s obviously a ton of dialogue with a wide range of characters. There won’t be a lack of things to do at launch.

Of course, Bethesda won’t stop there. Games like Starfield are meant to last years, decades even, and the company will provide a ton of content post-launch.

Some of that content will come in the form of mods. You can expect a robust modding community and their mods will help prolong the life of this space RPG.

Bethesda is also planning to release Starfield DLC, or downloadable content, that helps keep the game fresh and expands on the storyline.

Details are a bit scarce at the moment, but we want to take you through what we know about Starfield DLC right now. We’ll continue to update this guide as more information about Starfield’s DLC becomes available.

Starfield Shattered Space

Bethesda hasn’t gone into how exactly it will handle DLC for Starfield, but the company has surprisingly confirmed the game’s first expansion.

The expansion is called Shattered Space and the company is calling it a “Story expansion” which of course means it will tie-in with the game’s storyline.

While Shattered Space will likely serve as the first big piece of Starfield DLC, Bethesda says it plans to release more as time goes on. No surprise there given what its done with past games like Fallout 4 and Skyrim.

In an interview with IGN, Todd Howard says the plan is to add a lot more downloadable content. Howard says that much like past games, players can expect DLC of “varying sizes.”

Starfield Shattered Space Release Date

While Shattered Space is confirmed, a release date for the DLC isn’t. The company hasn’t said anything about a date or a release window so there’s no telling how long it will take for the content to arrive.

We suspect the company will focus on fixing bugs and performance issues out of the gate so we’d be surprised if the DLC landed shortly after the game’s release in early September.

Bethesda released Fallout 4 in November, 2015. The company released the game’s first DLC expansion, dubbed Automatron, in March of 2016.

Bethesda could change things up, but look for the first expansion to drop once players have spent a bit of time exploring the game and once the developer has ironed out some of the more serious bugs.

Starfield Shattered Space Features

Again, Shattered Space is a storyline expansion. Given that the game isn’t out yet, it’s impossible to predict how it might continue the plot.

That being said, it’s safe to assume the DLC will include new dialogue and new quests and we could potentially see new characters, planets, weapons, and more.

Bethesda probably won’t confirm these details until we get much closer to the DLC’s release date so we could be flying through space blind for awhile.

How to Get Shattered Space

If you plan to put hundreds of hours into Starfield, and you know you’ll want to play the Shattered Space expansion, you can secure access to the expansion pack right now. Here’s how to do so.

Two of Bethesda’s Starfield editions grant you access to the DLC. You’ll need to buy either the Premium edition ($99.99) or the Constellation edition ($299.99). There’s also another way.

If you buy the Starfield Standard edition, but you decide you want the content that comes with the Premium edition, retailers are offering an upgrade for $34.99. This upgrade includes access to the DLC and several other bonuses including an early release date.

Starfield Shattered Space Price

Now suppose you don’t want to upgrade to the Premium edition and/or the Constellation edition is too expensive, you’ll almost certainly be able to buy the Shattered Space DLC as a standalone item.

Bethesda hasn’t confirmed, but there’s nothing to suggest the DLC is exclusive to the Premium edition or Constellation edition. So it’s safe to assume you’ll be able to buy Shattered Space from the Microsoft Store or via Steam just like DLC from other games.

We also don’t know if Bethesda is offering a discounted price to those who pre-order these bundles because we don’t know how much Shattered Space will cost as a standalone upgrade.

Again, the Premium upgrade is $34.99 so we’d expect the Shattered Space price to come in cheaper than that. We won’t know for sure until Bethesda reveals its plans.

