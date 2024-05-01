Bethesda to Address One of The Biggest Complaints About Starfield

Bethesda plans to address one of the biggest complaints about Starfield in a future update to the game.

In an announcement about its incoming May patch, the company says major updates to the game are on the horizon. Among them, official mod support, the first major DLC expansion, and a solution to a major complaint we’ve seen since launch.

Bethesda says it plans to add a land vehicle for speedier planetary exploration. It hasn’t said what this vehicle is or when it will arrive, but this should be music to the ears of those who find exploring planets on the ground laborious.

Right now, when the player lands on a planet to explore and find landmarks, they must walk and use the jetpack to do so.

And given how big many of the planets in the game are, this can be time consuming and in some cases, rather boring. The addition of an official vehicle will help to speed things up.

It’s unclear how Bethesda will offer the vehicle to players. It may come in a free update to the game or the company may offer it in the game’s upcoming Creation marketplace.

For the time being, Windows players may be able to find solutions in the form of land vehicle mods on third-party marketplaces like NexusMods.