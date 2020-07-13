Summer TIDAL Deal Offers 3 Months for $3

Upgrade your summer songs and playlists with the $3 for 3 Months TIDAL deal that is available for new users. This deal works with TIDAL Premium and TIDAL HiFi, so you can choose the music quality you want. No matter which service you pick, you’ll get the same $3 price for your first three months.

TIDAL Premium offers sound quality on par with Spotify and Apple Music, while TIDAL HiFi includes HiFi and Master quality songs. HiFi quality is essentially CD quality and Master is an authenticated quality that is at the same level as the mastering suite where the music was mixed. If you care about how your music sounds, HiFi lets you listen to music with way more detail than a typical streaming service.

I don’t own super expensive audio equipment, but I can tell a difference between the sound quality when I use good headphones or when I am testing out the sound system in many of the cars I review.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

This TIDAL Deal is valid through August 15th and once you start you are billed $3 and get three months of service. At the end of this period, the plan automatically renews at the current rate based on the plan you picked.

With this summer TIDAL deal, you aren’t getting a free trial, but this is a much better value than a free 30-day trial. If you are on the fence, I recommend trying the TIDAL HiFi option so that you can find out if you can tell the difference on your headphones or equipment.

You can sign up for this limited-time deal though this link. When you choose the plan that you want, it locks in the price for the next three months. When you complete the deal, you can still get the TIDAL discounts for students, military or first responders.

If you are switching from Spotify, Apple Music or another service it is very easy to transfer your playlists to TIDAL for free after you sign up. Here’s how Spotify and TIDAL compare, plus how TIDAL and Amazon Music HD stack up, and what you need to know about Apple Music vs TIDAL. Still want to learn more, here’s a look at what you need to know about TIDAL and the reasons you should try TIDAL.