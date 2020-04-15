10 Cool Things the iPhone SE Can Do (2020)

The new iPhone SE 2020 is an updated phone with a ton of exciting features. Whether you are deciding if you want to buy the iPhone SE in 2020 or you are trying to get more out of your new phone — this list of the cool things the 2020 iPhone SE can do.

This includes some of the newest iOS 13 features, the brand new iPhone SE features for 2020 and some exciting options you might not expect for $399.

The 2020 iPhone SE goes up for pre-order Friday and you can get one delivered on April 24th from Apple, retailers like Best Buy and Amazon as well as direct from carriers like Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

What Can the iPhone SE Do?

We’re specifically talking about the 2020 iPhone SE in this guide. This new model offers tons of features that you won’t find on the older model and that are great upgrades if you are currently using an old iPhone.

Try TIDAL free for 30 Days

The 2020 iPhone SE runs iOS 13, works with the Apple Watch, can pull off some impressive photography features and some cool features that will be brand new to many users.

Take Portrait Mode Photos Survive Water Wirelessly Charge Unlock with Touch ID Record 4k 60FPS Video Play Games and Run Apps Fast Make Payments with Apple Pay Use Haptic Touch Fast Charging Use Two Phone Numbers at Once

Read through the full descriptions below to learn about all the cool things the 2020 iPhone SE can do and to see if it is worth you buying it right now.