Connect with us
[adinserter block="2"]

Apple

10 Cool Things the iPhone SE Can Do (2020)

Published

3 hours ago

on

The new iPhone SE 2020 is an updated phone with a ton of exciting features. Whether you are deciding if you want to buy the iPhone SE in 2020 or you are trying to get more out of your new phone — this list of the cool things the 2020 iPhone SE can do.

This includes some of the newest iOS 13 features, the brand new iPhone SE features for 2020 and some exciting options you might not expect for $399.

The 2020 iPhone SE goes up for pre-order Friday and you can get one delivered on April 24th from Apple, retailers like Best Buy and Amazon as well as direct from carriers like Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

What Can the iPhone SE Do?

We’re specifically talking about the 2020 iPhone SE in this guide. This new model offers tons of features that you won’t find on the older model and that are great upgrades if you are currently using an old iPhone.

Try TIDAL free for 30 Days

The 2020 iPhone SE runs iOS 13, works with the Apple Watch, can pull off some impressive photography features and some cool features that will be brand new to many users.

  1. Take Portrait Mode Photos
  2. Survive Water
  3. Wirelessly Charge
  4. Unlock with Touch ID
  5. Record 4k 60FPS Video
  6. Play Games and Run Apps Fast
  7. Make Payments with Apple Pay
  8. Use Haptic Touch
  9. Fast Charging
  10. Use Two Phone Numbers at Once

Read through the full descriptions below to learn about all the cool things the 2020 iPhone SE can do and to see if it is worth you buying it right now.

Take Portrait Mode Photos

Take Portrait Mode Photos

One of my favorite features on the iPhone is taking Portrait mode photos. By switching to this option you can blur the background of a picture and make the subject really stand out. It's a simple way to make your pictures really stand out on social media. 

The iPhone SE features a single camera, but it supports Portrait mode with all of the six current Portrait Lighting effects and Depth Control to adjust the background blur (bokeh) after you take the shot. This is an awesome feature and even more impressive at the $399 starting price. 

You also get the portrait mode on the front-facing camera for better-looking selfies. This is especially handy if you need to hide the mess in your house with a fancy blur while you're setting up your best isolation selfie. 

You also get all the latest iOS 13 editing controls for your photos and the iPhone SE camera can capture photos with Smart HDR. In short, this is an impressive camera setup on a budget iPhone. 

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *