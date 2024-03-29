2 Reasons to Pre-Order TopSpin 2K25 & 4 Reasons to Wait

With just weeks to go before TopSpin 2K25 hits shelves, you might be thinking about putting in a pre-order. There are some great reasons to consider it, but there are also some reasons why you should put your credit card away and wait.

TopSpin 2K25, the first tennis sim from 2K in 13 years, is headed to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows in April. April 26th to be exact.

Retailers are currently taking pre-orders and there are four different versions of the game available to purchase at places like Amazon and Best Buy.

There’s a standard version of the game, a Deluxe edition with more extras, a Cross-Gen edition, and a Grand Slam edition that comes with a lot of items at a much steeper cost.

With the TopSpin 2K25 release date just a few weeks away, you might be thinking about a pre-order for your Xbox, PlayStation, or Windows PC.

If you’re struggling with the decision, you’re in the right place. In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to pre-order TopSpin 2K25 right now and the best reasons to hang back and wait.

Pre-Order TopSpin 2K25 for Bonuses

If you plan to invest a lot of time into TopSpin 2K25, you might want to pre-order a copy of the game because you’ll get some bonuses with your order.

All versions of the game come with a pre-order bonus dubbed the Under the Lights pack. It’s focused on cosmetics and here’s what it includes:

Serena Williams Alternate Outfit

Roger Federer Alternate Outfit

Wilson Nightfall Bundle

Night-time Majors

If you want those for free, put in an order before April 26th.

Pre-Order to Play ASAP

If you want to play TopSpin 2K25 ASAP, pre-order the game.

First off, the Deluxe edition and Grand Slam edition both come with three days early access. This means you can start playing three days before the game’s April 26th street date.

If you pre-order a digital copy of the game, you should be able to pre-load it before the game unlocks. It should unlock at 12AM Eastern on April 26th which means those in western time zones will be able to play it the evening of April 25th.

If you buy a physical copy, you won’t get your delivery until the morning, afternoon, or night of April 26th unless you can find a midnight launch event. We don’t see many of those any more, and especially not for a game like this.

Wait for TopSpin 2K25 Reviews

Again, this is 2K’s first TopSpin game in 13 years. Exciting yes, but there are still a bunch of unknown.

If you’re truly on the fence about buying a copy, you might want to hold off on a pre-order and wait for TopSkin 2K25 reviews to arrive.

Reviews from critics, tennis fans, and fans of the series will help you decide if the game is worth buying right away or if you’re better off waiting for the price to drop.

We’ll see feedback emerge on April 23rd and look for full length reviews to arrive in and around the game’s release date on April 26th.

Wait for the Best TopSpin 2K25 Deals

If you aren’t thrilled with the price of TopSpin 2K25, hold off on a pre-order. You can’t save much on a pre-order right now.

The best deals for Xbox Series X, PS5, and other platforms will arrive after the game’s release date in April. If you don’t need to play the game right away, or you’re on a budget, you should wait.

We should start to see discounts emerge in the weeks following its release in April.

Wait If You Hate Bugs and Server Issues

If you hate dealing with connection issues, bugs, and performance issues, you might hold off on a pre-order.

While 2K’s improved over the years, we always see problems impact its games shortly after they are released for consoles and Windows.

Common issues with its sports games include download issues, connectivity problems, and various performance issues and glitches.

The developer (Hanger 13) won’t be able to fix every single problem on day one and we’ll likely see several patches emerge in the days and weeks after the game’s release.

If you want to avoid these initial issues, you might want to buy the game after the developer’s released a few patches.

Wait for the PC Requirements

If you’re planning to play TopSpin 2K25 on Windows PC, you should wait.

2K hasn’t published the game’s minimum or recommended system requirements yet. Those will arrive closer to the game’s launch.

We don’t expect them to be hefty, but if you own an outdated computer, it might be best to hang back before putting in an order.

If you own an older PC, there’s a chance the game won’t run well or run at all. Some of you may need to make some upgrades in order to get the game to play nicely.