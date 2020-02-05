UFC 247: How to Watch Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes Live Anywhere

In this guide we explain how to watch or stream UFC 247 where the defending champ Jon Jones will take on Dominick Reyes for the title. This is the first big UFC title fight of 2020 and it takes place on February 8th at the Toyota Center, in Houston Texas.

You don’t need cable, or to go to a bar to watch the Jones vs Reyes fight this weekend, although that’s a good idea too. Instead, you’ll just need a good internet connection and ESPN+. If you really want, you can even watch it on your iPhone or Android, but we recommend watching it on the big screen.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

Despite what you think of him, or his troubles, Bones Jones is a force in the octagon and someone you don’t want to mess with. If there’s anyone that can beat him, it’s Dominick Reyes.

UFC 247 is February 8th in Texas

Preliminary rounds start at 3:15 PM PT (6:15 ET)

The main card starts around 7:00 PM PT (5 AM UK time)

Stream the big fight live in HD on ESPN+

How to Watch UFC 247 On TV

You probably don’t have tickets to see the fight in person, which means you’ll be tuning in at home on the big screen TV, or at a Fight Night party with friends. You can watch the game on TV, or stream it to almost any device imaginable. Unlike the Connor fight, Jones vs Reyes is being shown on both regular ESPN and ESPN+ depending on where you live, and on PPV.

If you have cable, just go to ESPN or fire up ESPN+ around 5:30 to watch the ladies battle with Shevchenko vs Chookagian, or at 7:00 PM PT for the main card.

How to Watch or Stream UFC 247 Online

The contest will be Jones’s first time back in the Octagon since he narrowly beat Thiago Santos back in July, so this is a big fight.

Along with being a traditional UFC PPV event, you can also watch everything unfold on ESPN or ESPN+ with our links below. However, in some cases, you’ll have to be a subscriber to ESPN+ AND buy the ESPN+ PPV (pay-per-view) event.

ESPN+ is just $4.99 per month, or you can buy an annual pass

The PPV fight costs an additional $64.99 for new or existing ESPN+ users

New members can BUNDLE both UFC 247 and a year-long ESPN+ subscription for only $84.98

Those in other regions like the UK can also use BT Sports or BT Sports 2

Basically, you have to pay at least $4.99 for access to ESPN+ and then pay for the UFC PPV fight itself, which recently went up in price. It certainly isn’t cheap so you might want to grab a few friends and have them pitch-in. We recommend signing up for the ESPN+ and UFC PPV bundle for just $85, which is a pretty steep discount and gets you access to ESPN+ for an entire year.

And while most people are adding ESPN+ for this fight, having a subscription actually gives you a lot of other content. You get access to over 20 exclusive live UFC Fight Nights all year long, original content including Dana White’s Contender Series, UFC Destined, classic fights, plus tons of other sports content in general.

How to Watch UFC 247 with a VPN (Outside Your Country)

Another problem a lot of people run into is the option to watch UFC fights at all, depending on where they live. Thankfully, using a VPN makes it easier no matter where you are or what internet provider you have.

You can easily watch UFC 247 from anywhere simply by using a VPN. You’ll want to focus on getting the fastest VPN so the stream doesn’t cut out. NordVPN is one of our favorites, and here’s a list of our recommendations. Use a VPN and ESPN+ and you’re all set.

ESPN+ Supported Devices?

The new ESPN+ service works on almost all major products, services, and platforms. Subscribers can watch ESPN+ in the “ESPN+ tab” of the latest version of the ESPN App, on the web. Here’s a list of the popular options.

iPhone, iPad, AppleTV (Generation 3 & 4)

Android phones & tablets

All Roku devices

Chromecast

FireTV

Xbox One & Playstation 4

Oculus Go

Samsung connected TVs

and many other smart TVs

UFC 247 Main Fight Card Details

Light Heavyweight Title Bout

Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes

Women’s Flyweight Title Bout

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian

Heavyweight

Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa

Featherweight

Mirsad Bektic vs. Dan Ige

Heavyweight

Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi

UFC Jones vs Reyes ESPN+ PPV Problems

There is a good chance you may run into Jones vs Reyes streaming problems with the ESPN+ app, free trials, or the device you’re using. We recommend signing up for ESPN+ and getting everything ready ahead of time, that way you know everything is all good before Bones Jones starts getting crazy.

As we said earlier, this is a pretty big fight and a lot of people will be tuning in. The stream stayed up for the Connor fight a few weeks ago, so we’re not expecting any problems. That said, it’s always good to be prepared.

You should tune in well ahead of the match and make sure you can stream the fight. You need to be on tvOS 10 or higher or iOS 9 or higher on Apple devices to watch. Most newer smart TVs, Roku, or Android TV sets work just fine with ESPN+ too. Be warned that there are often complaints about the PSN Live Events viewer crashing during UFC events, so you may want to be cautious if you go that route and make sure your PS4 is up to date.

We recommend restarting any and all TVs, boxes, consoles or phones and computers before starting the event. Then, if possible, plug in your device for a wired connection or make sure you have a strong internet connection for the best results. Make sure no one else is trying to stream movies, shows or download large files during the event.

If you deal with ESPN+ app problems during the UFC 247 fight try to wait them out, as we could see loading circles and “buffering” where the screen freezes temporarily. If things really go south, quickly restart the app or your TV and try to get back up and running. Good luck, and may the best man win.