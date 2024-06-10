watchOS 11 Doesn’t Support Three Popular Apple Watches

In a bit of a surprise, Apple’s new watchOS 11 update drops support for three Apple Watch models.

Apple today confirmed watchOS 11, the next operating system for Apple Watch. Alongside the update’s new features, the company also confirmed the Apple Watch models that will get the upgrade this fall.

watchOS 11 drops support for the Apple Watch Series 4 from 2018, the Apple Watch Series 5 from 2019, and the first-generation Apple Watch SE from 2020.

These devices will stay on watchOS 10. It’s unclear if Apple will continue to update them with bug fixes and security patches after watchOS 11 arrives.

Here is the full list of watchOS 11 eligible Apple Watches:

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)

Owners of these models are also eligible to download the watchOS 11 beta. The beta arrives today for developers giving users a chance to test the operating system’s new features and send Apple feedback about bugs and performance issues.

The final version of watchOS 11 will land in the fall. We expect it to arrive in September alongside the Apple Watch 10 and Apple Watch SE 3.

The 2024 Apple Watch models will run watchOS 11 out of the box.