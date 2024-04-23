What to Expect at Apple’s May 2024 Event

Apple’s confirmed a May event dubbed “Let Loose” and we expect the company to confirm new iPads and new accessories alongside the devices.

In a bit of a surprise, Apple’s confirmed a special event on Tuesday, May 7th at 7AM Pacific/10AM Eastern. The event will be live streamed on Apple.com and YouTube.

The invitation features an Apple Pencil which all but confirms the new Apple Pencil 3. It also means new iPads will be shown off at the show.

The announcement comes as a surprise because rumors suggested Apple wouldn’t hold an event for these announcements.

So what can consumers expect at Apple’s May event? Let’s take a look.

OLED iPad Pro

Apple will launch new OLED iPad Pro models on May 7th.

Here are the cliff notes for those that haven’t been following the rumor mill in recent weeks:

OLED display (better power consumption, higher contrast ratio, and improved color accuracy)

Landscape front-facing camera

Thinner design

Larger display

M3 processor

These are the changes we, and others, are confident about though we could see other changes. We’ve heard rumors about wireless charging and more storage.

For more about the new 2024 iPad Pro’s, check out our roundup.

iPad Air 6

Apple’s also expected to announce a new iPad Air 6, the sixth version of its popular “Air” tablet.

The sixth-generation iPad Air looks like it will be a modest upgrade, but it should have appeal. Here’s what we’ve heard about this model thus far:

Larger 12.9-inch display

Mini-LED display on the 12.9-inch model

Landscape front-facing camera

M2 processor

Unlike the iPad Pro, it won’t have an OLED display and we haven’t heard about any major changes to the overall design which means it will probably look a lot like the iPad Air 5.

For more about the iPad Air 6, check out our guide.

Apple Pencil 3

Thanks to the invitation, it’s clear Apple will announce a new, third-generation Apple Pencil. The company hasn’t launched a new Pencil in years, the last time it did so was back in 2018.

We’ve heard the Apple Pencil 3 could have a glossy finish (as opposed to matte) and a different tip.

One rumor suggests it may have “interchangeable magnetic tips” that can used for different activities like drawing, technical drawing and painting.

Code discovered within Apple’s iOS 17.4 update hinted at compatibility with the Find My app which would be extremely useful for those who like to take accessories on-the-go.

New Magic Keyboard

The company will also confirm a new Magic Keyboard for the OLED iPad Pro models. The new version will apparently address complaints about the current model.

The new Magic Keyboard will reportedly come with a larger trackpad which will makes the ‌iPad Pro‌ look even more like a laptop than the current setup.

The top case, which is the area around the accessory’s keyboard, should be made of aluminum which will help with its durability.

We’ve also heard the accessory will have new sensors including an accelerometer.

We may see other products as well, like new colors for accessories, but these will likely be the company’s main announcements.