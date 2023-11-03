When Will Apple Release the 2024 iPad Pro?

Apple didn’t announce new iPad models in 2023 which puts a huge spotlight on 2024. The company is reportedly planning to launch all-new iPad Pro models in 2024 and we want to help prospective buyers set appropriate expectations about their release date.

Signs leading up to Apple’s Scary Fast October event suggested the iPad would miss the event. These rumors proved correct and the company’s event focused on the Mac.

Fortunately, we should see new iPad models launch next year. Among them, new iPad Pros, which will reportedly come with significant upgrades on board.

If you’re in the hunt for a new tablet, especially a powerful one, the 2024 iPad Pro should definitely be on your radar. But how long will you have to wait to buy one of these new iPad Pro models from Apple?

We’ve already heard quite a bit about the 2024 iPad Pro launch and unfortunately, reports have failed to pin down a specific release date. We do, however, have three specific release windows to work with.

In an effort to help you properly budget your time and money, we want to take a closer look at the 2024 iPad Pro release. You’ll want to keep this in mind as you search for your next tablet.

Let’s start with the rumors. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who is typically very accurate, initially said the new iPad Pros would come in the spring or summer of next year.

In his newsletter, he now says the timing is up in the air. He thinks we’ll see a new iPad mini 7 and a new iPad Air 6 launch in March, but the new iPad Pros aren’t a lock right now.

Korean publication The Elec says the devices are expected to enter mass production in early 2024 which points to an arrival in the spring.

Another report, from hit-or-miss publication Digitimes, suggests the 2024 iPad Pro release will come sometime in mid-to-late 2024. In other words, in the summer or fall.

So, as of right now, we’re looking at three potential windows for the 2024 iPad Pro: spring, summer, or fall. So what does this mean exactly? Let’s take a look.

If you’ve followed Apple launches for years, you know the company typically sticks to certain patterns for its product launches. And that means we can confidently provide you with four potential release months for the 2024 iPad Pros:

If Apple uses the spring window , you can expect the launch to take place in March. That would mean a release date in March or April if the company’s event takes place late in the month.

, you can expect the launch to take place in March. That would mean a release date in March or April if the company’s event takes place late in the month. If Apple uses the summer window , a launch would more than likely take place in early June at WWDC 2024 which would mean a release in June.

, a launch would more than likely take place in early June at WWDC 2024 which would mean a release in June. If Apple decides to use the fall window, we’d probably see a launch in September alongside the iPhone 16 series. If not September, then October, ahead of the holiday shopping season.

The project is far enough that we can’t see Apple delaying it beyond 2024 or scrapping it completely so this is what you can expect.