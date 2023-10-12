Apple’s reportedly working on a new Apple Watch X to celebrate the Apple Watch’s 10th anniversary. The device should bring major changes with it and that has shoppers asking questions about the device’s release date.

The Apple Watch X, or Apple Watch 10, will supposedly usher in a new Apple Watch design. The company’s designers are working on a thinner watch case which would be a massive change given that the Apple Watch’s design has largely stayed the same since the device was first announced back in 2014.

This change, and others, should have fans of the wearable, and those interested in buying an Apple Watch, excited about this rumored model.

While we’ve heard quite a bit about Apple’s plans, they’re still in flux, so much so that we don’t have a firm release date for the Apple Watch X yet.

Typically, Apple releases a new Apple Watch model alongside a new iPhone in the fall. It’s like clockwork. However, it’s unclear if the Apple Watch X is on a similar timeline.

Apple might announce a new Apple Watch model in 2024, but there’s no guarantee it’s the Apple Watch X. So, with that being said, here’s what we know right now about the Apple Watch X’s release date.

Keep in mind, this is an early guide aimed at setting proper expectations for potential Apple Watch X buyers. Again, Apple’s plans could change in the months ahead so you’ll want to keep your eyes on the rumor mill as we push into 2024.

When Will Apple Release the Apple Watch X?

Right now, there are two prevailing theories about the year in which the Apple Watch X release date will land.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has been the leading source of the rumors, believes an announcement is currently in play for next year. However, he also says Apple could push the launch to 2025.

Gurman says Apple is considering a move away from the annual upgrade cycle for the Watch so it’s possible we don’t see a new Watch model launch next year.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says there will be a 2024 Apple Watch, but he claims it’s “unlikely have significant innovative experiences.” The Apple Watch X will likely be a major revamp so Kuo’s sources seem to be hinting at the Apple Watch X missing 2024. Again, Gurman says this is a possibility.

So, in summary, the Apple Watch X release date could land next year or it could hit shelves in 2025. It’s unclear, and we may not get a definitive answer until Apple’s plans progress behind the scenes.

The Apple Watch X’s release window is wide open. If it arrives in 2024, the device would most likely arrive in the fall alongside the iPhone 16, that is unless Apple deviates from the release protocol its used for seven years running. And it might.

The original Apple Watch was announced in September 2014, but wasn’t released until April 2015. And given that the Apple Watch X is a special model, Apple could use either of these dates to celebrate the device’s anniversary.

So given what we know right now there are, in our eyes, three potential windows for the Apple Watch X release date:

September, 2024

April, 2025

September, 2025

We’ll let you know when we learn more, but hopefully this helps those of you in hunt for a new smartwatch set proper expectations regarding the Apple Watch X/Apple Watch 10’s arrival.

