When Will Google Release the Pixel 8a?

Google’s reportedly working on a new mid-range Pixel 8a to serve as an alternative to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. If you’re interested in buying the device, allow us to help set your expectations about its release.

In October, Google launched new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro flagships with an array of upgrades. The two devices will now compete against the likes of Apple’s iPhone 15 series and Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series.

We’ve also heard the company is hard at work on another Pixel 8 model that will be cheaper than the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro and should appeal to those who don’t need the best specs and/or want a newer Pixel model without breaking the bank.

Pixel 8a rumors have been swirling for weeks and they’ve outlined the device’s potential feature set including its processor and design. We haven’t heard anything definitive about its release date yet, but we have a pretty good idea about when an announcement will take place.

Assuming the device doesn’t get canceled or pushed into 2025, look for the Pixel 8a launch to take place next year at, or sometime around, Google’s annual developer conference.

If we use Google’s previous Pixel a launches as a guide, we can pinpoint the Pixel 8a’s potential release date. There’s a pretty clear pattern. Here’s when Google launched the last two Pixel a smartphones:

Pixel 7a: May 10th

Pixel 6a: May 11th

Both the Pixel 7a and Pixel 6a were announced at Google’s I/O developer conference which has historically taken place in mid-May.

Unless Google deviates from its usual protocol, you can expect a Pixel 8a announcement at Google I/O 2024. The company hasn’t confirmed the event’s dates and we won’t get the exact timing until early 2024.

Assuming the Pixel 8a gets announced in May, you can expect the release date to land shortly after the announcement. The Pixel 7a went on sale on May 10th, the same day it got announced.

Now, keep in mind, this is an early guide aimed at setting proper expectations for potential Pixel 8a buyers. Again, Google’s plans could certainly change in the weeks ahead so you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled for additional information as it becomes available.

