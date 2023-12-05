When Will GTA 6 Pre-Orders Start?

The GTA 6 release window is confirmed, but the game isn’t on sale yet. So when will GTA 6 go up for pre-order? Here, we’ll take a closer look at what to expect.

Rockstar’s finally released the first GTA 6 trailer and it’s a doozy. The game will take players to Leonida, the company’s version of Florida which includes Vice City/Miami, the setting from a previous entry in the series.

In addition to the setting, we also know when Rockstar plans to release GTA 6. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait another year (or more) for it to arrive on shelves.

The GTA 6 release window is confirmed for 2025. This is the release window for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. It’s not the window for Windows PC and the game won’t come to Xbox One or PS4.

With the release window set, we’ve seen a ton of people asking about the game’s pre-order date. GTA 6 isn’t on sale yet and it’s unclear when it will.

That being said, we can make some educated guesses based on what we’ve heard about the release date and Rockstar’s history with other games.

Before we get too deep into it, don’t expect GTA 6 to go on sale in 2023. If that were the case, Rockstar would’ve put the game up for pre-order when it released the first trailer.

According to Take-Two Interactive, the game’s publisher, GTA 6 will should arrive sometime between April 2024 and March 2025. The company says FY 2025 is a “highly anticipated year.”

CEO Strauss Zelnick reiterated this in comments made to VentureBeat. Zelnick says Take-Two is “positioning our business for a significant inflection point in fiscal 2025” and that he expects “record levels of operating performance” in fiscal 2025 (April 2024 – March 2025).

Earlier this year Tez2, a well-known source for Grand Theft Auto news, claimed developers believe a spring release is currently “expected” for the game, but that it could get pushed into the fall.

Rockstar is notorious for delaying its games, both GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 were delayed, so we could see GTA 6 meet a similar fate.

If we go back to GTA 5, the game was originally scheduled to arrive in Q2 2013 before Rockstar pushed its release date back to September. Pre-orders for the game started just ahead of the holidays on November 5th, 2012.

As for Red Dead Redemption 2, pre-orders started up in June before the game’s release in October.

So, like most companies, Take-Two and Rockstar tend to put their games up for pre-order several months before they arrive and that’s what you can expect for GTA 6.

If that spring release date holds, then we’d expect GTA 6 to go on sale in the latter half of 2024, possibly during the holiday shopping season to spurn sales.

If the game gets pushed into the fall of 2025, then we’d expect GTA 6 pre-orders to start over the summer.

Whenever GTA 6 does go on sale, there should be several versions of the game.

When Rockstar launched GTA 5, there were three versions: A Standard edition, a Special edition, and a Collector’s edition. Each came at a different price point with a different set of bonus items.

We also expect the company to provide some kind of pre-order bonus to entice shoppers. For instance, one GTA 5’s pre-order bonuses was the Atomic Blimp.

It almost goes without saying, but don’t buy any GTA 6 pre-orders from eBay or other services promising early access to the game right now.