When Will Samsung Release Android 14?

Google’s pushed Android 14 to Pixel devices which means the roll out for Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets is on the horizon. When will the company release Android 14 and One UI 6 to its stable of devices? Let’s take a look at what we know right now.

Samsung’s One UI 6 update, which is based on Android 14, is set to bring a wide array of changes to devices like the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S22, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The company, and an army of beta testers, are currently testing the software on a range models. Samsung recently extended the beta to devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the Galaxy A52s.

Samsung’s Android 14 roll out is getting closer and that has Galaxy users wondering when they can expect a deployment.

Unfortunately, the South Korean company remains mum about a specific date or even a release window, but we do have some clues. So if you’ve been wondering when you might get your upgrade, read on.

Samsung releases major Android updates toward the end of the year, after Google’s deployed its update for Pixel devices. Last year, Samsung’s Android 13/One UI 5 update started moving out in October. And here’s why that could happen again:

Google says Samsung, and other OEM’s, will release Android 14 before the end of the year

A tipster who released early information about Samsung’s plans for the Android 14 beta says the first stable Android 14/One UI 6 update will arrive in October

Stable Android 14/One UI builds for the Galaxy S23 have been spotted on Samsung’s test server

The eighth version of the Galaxy S23 beta doesn’t mention any bug fixes in its change log

It’s the last two clues that hint at an imminent release, for Galaxy S23 models at least.

The eighth beta could potentially serve as the final version of the Galaxy S23 Android 14 beta. Samsung hasn’t confirmed, but it’s clear the beta process is nearly complete.

And while it would be great to see Samsung release the software tomorrow, it will probably take Samsung a few more days, or perhaps even a few weeks, to wrap everything up.

In any event, it’s looking like the first Samsung Android 14 will arrive later this month, or if the company needs additional time, in early November.

The Galaxy S23 series could very well be the first to get One UI 6 and Android 14, but don’t expect other models to be too far behind.

Samsung’s sped up its Android roll outs in recent years so we should see other flagships, former flagships like the Galaxy S22 series, and mid-range models follow closely behind.

And while a lot of Galaxy devices will get upgraded to Android 14 this fall, many others will have to wait until 2024 to receive their upgrade.