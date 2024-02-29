When Will Samsung Release the Galaxy S25?

Not interested in buying a Samsung Galaxy S24? More interested in waiting for the next Galaxy S? In this guide we’ll outline what prospective buyers can expect from the Galaxy S25 release date.

We’re just weeks removed from the Galaxy S24 launch which means the next Galaxy S flagship is a long way out. Let’s just get that out of the way.

That being said, Galaxy S25 rumors have already outlined potential upgrades and these intriguing changes may have some smartphone shoppers thinking about holding off on an upgrade until next year.

Samsung typically launches its flagship Galaxy S smartphones early in the year and we don’t expect the company to deviate in 2025.

If you’re in no hurry to upgrade, and/or you’ve got your sights set on a Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, or Galaxy S25 Ultra, here’s what you need to know about the Galaxy S25 launch in 2024.

It’s early, so early that we haven’t seen anything definitive about the Galaxy S25 release date emerge yet. That, of course, will change later this year.

As the year progresses, we’ll hear more about the company’s plans for the Galaxy S25 and that includes the potential announcement date and release date.

Of course, that could take months as we’re still in the first half of 2024 and the company won’t finalize those plans until much later in the year.

Fortunately, Samsung, much like Apple, is a company that sticks to predictable patterns year-after-year so we can help set proper expectations if you’re thinking about upgrading to a Galaxy S25 next year.

If Samsung utilizes a familiar approach for the Galaxy S25 series, we should see the devices launch in early 2025.

Here’s how the company handled the last four Galaxy S launches:

Galaxy S24 Announcement: January 17th

January 17th Galaxy S24 Release Date: January 31st

January 31st Galaxy S23 Announcement: February 1st, 2023

February 1st, 2023 Galaxy S23 Release Date: February 17th, 2023

February 17th, 2023 Galaxy S22 Announcement: February 9th, 2022

February 9th, 2022 Galaxy S22 Release Date: February 25th, 2022

February 25th, 2022 Galaxy S21 Announcement: January 14th, 2021

January 14th, 2021 Galaxy S21 Release Date: January 29th, 2021

So, unless Samsung changes things up, you can expect the Galaxy S25 to launch in January or February with the release date coming a few weeks after the announcement.

Keep this timing in mind if you’re thinking about waiting for the Galaxy S25, Galaxy 25+, or Galaxy S25 Ultra.