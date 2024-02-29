4 Reasons to Wait for the Galaxy S25 & 3 Reasons Not To

Those in the market for a new smartphone may want to buy a new device right now or sometime in the near future. That being said, shoppers in no hurry to upgrade might want to wait for the rumored Samsung Galaxy S25.

In what should come as a surprise to absolutely no one, Samsung’s reportedly working on successors to the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Galaxy S24 series launched earlier this year and the devices serve as the company’s latest flagship smartphone models.

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series is extremely new, but that hasn’t stopped the Galaxy S25 rumor mill from churning.

We’ve already heard about the Galaxy S24’s successors and this information may give those of you in the hunt for a new phone a reason to pause.

The Galaxy S25 release date is a long way out. However, the rumored flagships should definitely be on your radar if you’re planning to upgrade your phone in late 2024 or 2025.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to wait for the Samsung Galaxy S25 right now. We’ll also detail the best reasons to buy another device.

We’ll continue to update this guide with new information about the Galaxy S25 as it becomes available.

Wait for Even Better Performance

The Galaxy S24 series offers excellent performance, but the Galaxy S25 series will likely take a step up next year.

The Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra will come with a new processor.

Qualcomm’s confirmed plans to launch its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor in October and there’s a very good chance it’s the chipset inside most Galaxy S25 models.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will supposedly use TSMC’s 3nm fabrication process and we know it will use Qualcomm’s custom CPU core, dubbed Orion.

This means the Galaxy S25 series should provide users with even better overall speed and battery life.

Wait for Improved Cameras

Rumors suggest we’ll see Samsung make a significant change to the primary camera on the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ in 2025.

A leaker claims the company will get rid of the ISOCELL GN3 50MP camera sensor it has used on board the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S23, and Galaxy S24.

The Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ will evidently utilize a sensor from Sony. Apple uses Sony camera sensors on its iPhone 15 series.

We don’t have the exact specs, and Samsung’s plans could obviously change in development, but one way or another you can expect the Galaxy S25 to improve on the Galaxy S24’s camera experience.

We’ll let you know when we learn more.

Wait for Design Tweaks

The Galaxy S24 series looks a lot like its predecessors, but the Galaxy S25 series might feature some changes to help separate it from the pack.

The rumors are vague right now, but one suggests that Ilhwan Lee, formerly a designer at Mercedes-Benz and current Design Team Leader of Samsung’s MX division, is focused on bringing a new feel to the Galaxy S design.

The leaker believes “significant design changes are expected from the S25 onwards.”

What this means for the Galaxy S25 series, we don’t know. That being said, the Galaxy S design, much like the designs on other flagship devices, has become fairly stale.

Shoppers who aren’t in love with the current Galaxy S design now have reason to pause.

Wait for More Galaxy S25 Info

It’s extremely early. While we’ve seen a few Galaxy S25 rumors, we haven’t heard a ton about Samsung’s upcoming flagships.

Leaks will continue throughout the year so if you’re on the fence about what to do with your next smartphone purchase, you might want to wait for additional Galaxy S25 information.

Leaks will fill in the blanks in the months ahead and you can expect to hear more about the Galaxy S25’s feature set (display, design, S Pen, etc.).

This will provide you with a much clearer look at Samsung’s plans and ultimately help you make a decision about whether to wait for the Galaxy S25 or buy another device before the devices arrive.

The smartphone market can be reactionary and with Apple reportedly planning to make some big changes to the iPhone in 2024, we could see Samsung follow suit in 2025.

Don’t Wait If You Can’t Wait Until 2025

If your current smartphone is broken or extremely outdated, waiting for the Galaxy S25 isn’t a great option right now.

As of right now you can expect the Galaxy S25 series to launch in January or February, 2025. The release date should follow a few weeks later.

Samsung could switch up its long-standing protocol for the Galaxy S25 release, but as of right now you should expect a release in early 2025.

Don’t Wait If You Find a Phone You Like

Don’t let Galaxy S25 rumors hold you back. If you find a phone that you love, at a price you really like, don’t be afraid to make a move.

Remember, most carriers allow you to upgrade after a year so you can always snag the Galaxy S25 next year if you like what you see.

Before you commit to waiting for the Galaxy S25 series, make sure you go hands-on with devices you can actually buy right now.

Again, there are a bunch of solid options out there. A few of the best Galaxy S25 alternatives include:

Dig through as many devices as possible and you may wind up walking out of a store with a new phone long before the Galaxy S25 lands on shelves.

Don’t Wait for Deals

You don’t have to wait for the Galaxy S25 to launch to save money a bunch of money on a Galaxy S24 or another Galaxy phone.

As we push away from the Galaxy S24’s release date, retailers and carriers continue to offer excellent Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra trade-on offers. As the year goes on, you can expect to see additional deals emerge.

If you find a great deal on a Galaxy S24 model or another device, don’t be afraid to make a move. Again, you can always buy a new phone right now and upgrade to the Galaxy S25 in early 2025.