Where is the macOS Big Sur Public Beta?

The public macOS Big Sur beta is not out yet.

Typically it arrives in 20-25 days.

It is still reportedly coming soon.

When is the macOS Big Sur public beta release arriving? After over a month with the developer macOS Big Sur beta out and in use, there is still no sign of the public macOS Big Sur beta, leaving many users wondering what is going on.

In June Apple announced iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, a tvOS 14, and the new macOS Big Sur update. Right now developers can test all of these updates, but the public can only test iOS 14 and iPAdOS 14 through the Apple Beta program.

This week Apple released the 4th developer beta for iOS 14, along with the fourth developer beta for macOS Big Sur. There is no sign of the public macOS Big Sur beta, even though we would typically see it by this stage.

Even with a delayed WWDC and announcement period, the lack of a public macOS Big Sur beta is frustrating for many users. This is a substantial update, so there may be some compatibility issues or under the hood issues that Apple is hoping to work out, but so far there is no real information. There are no major macOS Big Sur beta problems with the developer beta that we’ve seen yet.

Apple did not release any guidance on the timing of the public macOS Big Sur beta when the company announced it in June, but traditionally it arrives soon after the event and developer betas. In 2019 there was a 20-day gap between the announcement of the public macOS beta and the release of the public beta. This year we are already at 44 days since the release.

If you don’t want to wait for the macOS Big Sur public beta release date to try the new features, you can install the developer macOS Big Sur beta today without any special tools or memberships.