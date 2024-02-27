Apple
Which iPhones Will Get iOS 18?
The latest iOS 18 rumor is a juicy one. It outlines which iPhone models will make the move from iOS 17 to iOS 18.
We’ve seen an avalanche of iOS 18 rumors though up until now, we hadn’t heard anything about the software’s compatibility.
That changed today as an X account known for sharing accurate information about upcoming iOS software updates released a list of iPhone models expected to make the move from iOS 17 to iOS 18.
Before we get into the information, a word of caution. It’s early, so Apple’s plans could change down the road as iOS 18 is in testing behind the scenes.
Apple won’t confirm the full list of iOS 18 eligible iPhone models until WWDC 2024 in June so owners of older iPhone models should temper their expectations until the company makes an announcement.
So what did this private account on X reveal? Let’s get into it.
The source claims all iOS 17-powered iPhone models will make the move to iOS 18. That means the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max which many, including us, believed could be on the chopping block, may make the move to the new operating system this fall.
All three devices share Apple’s A12 Bionic processor.
If this is true, here are the iPhone models that will make the jump from iOS 17 to iOS 18 later this year:
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone SE (2nd generation)
- iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Again, we won’t find out for sure until Apple confirms the operating system in June. The initial announcement should come during the WWDC 2024 keynote.
Shortly after the announcement, Apple will put iOS 18 into beta testing culminating in a release this fall. New iOS operating systems typically arrive in September, shortly before new iPhone models land on shelves.
iOS 18 will reportedly include design changes and new generative AI features for Siri, Spotlight, and many of Apple’s applications.
The company will apparently keep many of these AI features exclusive to the new iPhone 16 series.
Wait for Performance Improvements
The iPhone 16 series should come equipped with a new processor (likely the A18), but performance improvements will likely go beyond that.
According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple might have support for Wi-Fi 7 which the Wi-Fi Alliance recently announced.
Kuo's information has been backed up by Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu.
That being said, Pu believes the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will come with support for Wi-Fi 6E which is currently limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Pu claims the base iPhone 16 models, presumably called iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, will come with Apple's A18 chip and 8GB of RAM while the higher-end models would come with an A18 Pro processor. He's reiterated this stance in newer notes.
This has been backed up by a report from a user on Weibo who says the lower-end models will come with the first Apple chip specifically designed for the standard models.
This is an interesting development because it means the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus would skip the company's A17 chip.
Early iOS 18 code, seen by MacRumors, hints at this being the case.
Taiwanese publication Economic Daily News says Apple's upcoming A18 and M4 chips will feature an upgraded Neural Engine with more cores. This should improve the devices AI learning capabilities.
Jeff Pu also says the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will sport Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X75 modem. This should lead to faster, and more efficient, 5G connectivity.
Pu believes the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will keep the Snapdragon X70 modem from Apple's iPhone 15 lineup.
Qualcomm recently announced it extended its modem license with Apple through March 2027 which means we'll see Qualcomm modems, and not in-house Apple modems, appear on the iPhone 16, iPhone 17, and iPhone 18 at the very least.
On top of all that, we've also heard the iPhone 16's OLED display might be more power efficient thanks to new material Samsung's developing for Apple.
Naver user "yeux1122" claims the iPhone 16 Max could feature the longest-ever battery life on an iPhone.
