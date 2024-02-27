Which iPhones Will Get iOS 18?

The latest iOS 18 rumor is a juicy one. It outlines which iPhone models will make the move from iOS 17 to iOS 18.

We’ve seen an avalanche of iOS 18 rumors though up until now, we hadn’t heard anything about the software’s compatibility.

That changed today as an X account known for sharing accurate information about upcoming iOS software updates released a list of iPhone models expected to make the move from iOS 17 to iOS 18.

Before we get into the information, a word of caution. It’s early, so Apple’s plans could change down the road as iOS 18 is in testing behind the scenes.

Apple won’t confirm the full list of iOS 18 eligible iPhone models until WWDC 2024 in June so owners of older iPhone models should temper their expectations until the company makes an announcement.

So what did this private account on X reveal? Let’s get into it.

The source claims all iOS 17-powered iPhone models will make the move to iOS 18. That means the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max which many, including us, believed could be on the chopping block, may make the move to the new operating system this fall.

All three devices share Apple’s A12 Bionic processor.

If this is true, here are the iPhone models that will make the jump from iOS 17 to iOS 18 later this year:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

Again, we won’t find out for sure until Apple confirms the operating system in June. The initial announcement should come during the WWDC 2024 keynote.

Shortly after the announcement, Apple will put iOS 18 into beta testing culminating in a release this fall. New iOS operating systems typically arrive in September, shortly before new iPhone models land on shelves.

iOS 18 will reportedly include design changes and new generative AI features for Siri, Spotlight, and many of Apple’s applications.

The company will apparently keep many of these AI features exclusive to the new iPhone 16 series.

10 Reasons to Wait for the iPhone 16 & 7 Reasons Not To