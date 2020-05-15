Which Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 edition to buy?

The Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 release date is set for the fall and with pre-orders now live and an excellent bonus, we want to help you pick the right Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 edition to buy.

While there is no Skate 4, this remastered version of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater is real and it is coming to the Xbox One and PS4 in 4K with your favorite skaters, levels, and almost all of the songs. We would love to play right now, but if you decide to pre-order you can at least play the Warehouse Demo this summer.

There are three Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 editions available to buy. You can get two of them digitally or physically and the special Collector’s Edition is only available as a physical version of the game.

You can pre-order Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 at many retailers right now, and if you do want the special edition you should probably order soon since there is a chance it sells out.

Standard Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Edition

The base Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 edition includes Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 plus the Warehouse demo. You get a full version of each game, but no extras.

This is the best version to buy if you like Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games, but you don’t care about extra character creation outfits and customization options. You can still enjoy all the same courses, skaters, and songs as with the more expensive versions, but you will have fewer options to customize your character.

You can buy the base version at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and digitally on Xbox Store and soon on the PlayStation Store.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Digital Deluxe

Do you want a ton of extra content that allows you to change how your skater looks in the game? If that sounds like something you will spend a lot of time working on, this is a good option for you to check out. For just $10 more you get;

“The Ripper” Skater from Powell Peralta

Unique Retro Outfits for Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero, and Rodney Mullen

Unique Retro Content for the Create-A-Skater Mode

This is a great option if you typically spend hours customizing your new skater in the game or you really like retro skate styles. This is only available digitally, so don’t expect many deals on it.

You can buy the Digital Deluxe edition digitally on Xbox Store, Epic Games and soon on the PlayStation Store

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Collector’s Edition

Do you love Tony Hawk or the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series? If so, you may want to spend $99.99 on the Collector’s Edition. This is the ultimate version of the game. It includes a full-size Birdhouse skateboard deck. This is a physical bonus that is the size of a normal skateboard. It features a printed Tony Hawk autograph, but not one that Tony Hawk signed himself.

With this special edition, you also get all the bonus items from the Digital Deluxe. It’s not a cheap version, but when you factor in the cost of a Birdhouse deck, it’s not a bad deal.

You can buy the Collector’s Edition at Amazon or GameStop

Digital vs Physical

You can buy the physical or digital version of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2. Here are some things you should think about before you decide which edition you want.

Are you over disks cluttering up your home or are you worried about a kid ruining the disk? If so, you should consider the digital version. This is also very handy if you switch games a lot. The digital version makes switching between your games easy.

With the digital edition, you can also pre-load Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 ahead of the release date so that you can play immediately when the game arrives. If you want the special in-game bonuses without spending $99.99, you need to buy a digital version of the game.

If you buy the physical edition of the game you get real-world pre-order bonuses like a fingerboard from GameStop with the base edition or the full-size Birdhouse skateboard deck with the Collector’s Edition.

There is a better chance that we see deals faster on the physical version of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, but that may not happen until a few months after launch. If you buy the physical edition you can also share it with a friend later.

