Will the Galaxy S20 Get Android 14?

A glimmer of hope emerged for Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra users hoping for an official upgrade to Android 14 and One UI 6, but those dreams have been dashed, it seems.

In late October, Samsung created a lot of confusion with an announcement on its website that covers Android 14/One UI 6’s new camera features.

In a footnote at the bottom of the page, Samsung stated that Enhance-X upgrades were coming to the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Z Flip LTE, Galaxy A54, and Galaxy A53 devices operating on One UI 6.0 or above.

At the time this seemed odd given that the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Note 20 series were widely expected to stay put on Android 13 and One UI 5.

Earlier this month, Samsung scrubbed the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 from the website and the footnote now lists the following devices:

Galaxy S23 series

Galaxy S22 series

Galaxy S21 series

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy A54

Galaxy A53

Galaxy A34

Galaxy A33

Galaxy M54

Galaxy M53

Galaxy M34

Galaxy M33

Many of these devices have already made the move from Android 13 to Android 14 and the remaining models will follow in the near future.

Given that they’ve been removed from the list, and Samsung’s confirmed the error, the door shut has seemingly been slammed shut. The Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, and the Galaxy Note 20 series most likely won’t get moved to Android 14 and One UI 6.

When Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 series back in 2020, the company promised to supply them with three major versions of Android. All of them arrived with Android 10 on board.

Since then, the company has upgraded them with Android 11, Android 12, and Android 13, meaning they’ve all received three versions of Android.

A year later, with the launch of the Galaxy S21 series, Samsung upped the ante and promised four years of major software upgrades for most Galaxy devices.

More recently, Samsung started investigating another change to this policy. The company might start offering more than five years of security updates for Galaxy devices.

Samsung could change course, but this likely spells the end of the road for the Galaxy S20 series when it comes to major versions of Android.

That being said, the devices will continue to receive security upgrades for the foreseeable future which means owners can comfortably hold onto their phones for a little bit longer.