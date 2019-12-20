9 Things to Do Before Installing iOS 13.3

Installing Apple’s new iOS 13.3 update right away might be tempting, but there are some steps you should take before moving your iPhone from iOS 12 to iOS 13.3 or iOS 13.0/iOS 13.1/iOS 13.1.1/iOS 13.1.2/ iOS 13.1.3/iOS 13.2/iOS 13.2.2/iOS 13.2.3 to iOS 13.3.

The iOS 13.3 update brings some new features to the iPhone. It also has important bug fixes aimed at improving your iPhone’s performance. It’s an important milestone upgrade and an update most iPhone users should install.

If you’re moving up from iOS 13.2.3, you get the shortest change log and the smallest download. If you are moving up from an older version of iOS, your iOS 13.3 update will be more substantial. That’s because the features and fixes from the updates you skipped are baked in.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

iOS 13.3 is an exciting upgrade and most of you will want to install it in the near future. That said, it’s difficult to predict how your device will react to the move.

While some of you will see performance gains, others will run into frustrating bugs and performance issues. This is why it’s important to prepare. Some prep work ahead of the installation will help you avoid serious issues.

If you start noticing issues with iOS 13.3, note that you can no longer downgrade to 13.2.3. Apple’s also closed off the downgrade path to older versions of iOS 13 and iOS 12.

So if you’re currently having a good experience on iOS 13.2.3, iOS 13.2.2, iOS 13.2, iOS 13.1.3, iOS 13.1.2, iOS 13.1.1, iOS 13.1, iOS 13.0, or iOS 12, moving to iOS 13.3 is a pretty big deal.

With all of that in mind, we want to take you through the best way to prepare for the move to iOS 13.3. We recommend spending 30 minutes, or more, preparing yourself and your device for the move.