6 Reasons Not to Install macOS Catalina & 12 Reasons to Install macOS 10.15.3 Today

The macOS Catalina update is a major upgrade for your Mac, which adds new ways to use your iPad and Apple Watch with your Mac. The latest macOS 10.15.3 update fixes video editing on the 16-inch MacBook and Pro Display updates as well as security, reliability and stability patches.

While there are definitely some good reasons to wait, we are closer to a stable enough to install version of Catalina for the average user.

This is a large update that will take some time to download and install. We have a list of what you need to do to prepare for the update, which is a good place to start.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

We’re still seeing a number of macOS Catalina problems including bricked Macs, crashes with Final Cut Pro, apps not behaving correctly and some users are finding that they need to buy new versions of apps to work on Catalina. Here’s how to fix many common macOS Catalina problems. We’re hopeful that with extended testing macOS 10.15.3 fixes some of these issues.

Apple released the macOS Catalina 10.15.1 update on October 29th to address some of the problems, add in support for AirPods Pro, new emojis and other changes. If you buy the 16-inch MacBook Pro it ships with Catalina. On December 10th Apple released macOS 10.15.2 with new features and an array of bug fixes. In January, Apple released macOS 10.15.3.

This guide will help you decide if you should install macOS Catalina today, or if you are better off waiting a few days or weeks. While iOS may be a simple decision, the number of things your Mac can connect to and the new security restrictions could mean that you are better off waiting even if you normally install updates early.

Why You Should Install macOS Catalina

Why You Shouldn’t Install macOS Catalina Yet

If you’re currently on the fence, this is what you need to know about whether the time is right to install the macOS Catalina update today or if you should join a growing number of folks that are holding off.