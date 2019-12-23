Apple
9 Things to Do Before Installing iPadOS 13.3
Downloading the iPadOS 13.3 update right away might be tempting, but there are some steps you should take before you move your iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, or iPad mini to Apple’s latest firmware.
iPadOS 13.3 is a milestone maintenance release which means it comes with a little more than bug fixes, security patches, and enhancements. It has some new features on board as well.
If you’re moving your iPad up from iPadOS 13.2.3 you get the shortest list of changes and the smallest download size. If you’re moving up from an older version of iPadOS, your iPadOS 13.3 update will be more substantial. That’s because the features and fixes from the updates you skipped are baked in.
iPadOS 13.3 is an important upgrade and most of you will want to install it today or at some point in the near future. That said, it’s difficult to predict how the software will run on your tablet and that’s why you’ll want to prepare yourself, and your device, for the move. A little prep work before the installation should help you avoid serious issues.
If you run into issues on iPadOS 13.3, note that you can no longer downgrade to an older version of iPadOS 13. Apple has stopped signing on iPadOS 13.2.3. So, if you’re having a great experience on iPadOS 13.2.3 or older, you’ll want to approach iPadOS 13.3 with extreme caution. Once you make the move, there’s no going back.
With that in mind, we want to take you through the best way to prepare for iPadOS 13.3. We recommend spending 30 minutes, or more, prepping for the move.
Backup Your Data
Backing up your iPad's data might be the most important step to take before installing iPadOS 13.3.
Data loss issues are pretty rare these days, but there's always a chance something gets fouled up during the transition process so you'll want to play it safe.
A lot of you probably know how to backup your data, but if you don't know where to start, we've got a few guides that will help.
If you want to backup using Apple's iCloud service, take a look at our guide. If you need additional help, you'll want to check out Apple's guide to using iCloud.
If you don't want to use iCloud, we have a guide that will take you through the backup process using iTunes. If you're running macOS Catalina, you'll need to use Finder, not iTunes.
If you have a lot of data on your iPad, this process could take awhile so you'll want to remain patient.
Latest
Featured
Is Hulu Worth It? 10 Things You Need to Know in 2019
Is Hulu Worth it? We’ll help you decide with a look at what you need to know before you sign...
5 Reasons You Need a Robot Vacuum Cleaner in 2019
If you’ve been holding off on adding a robot vacuum to your house, now is the time to upgrade your...