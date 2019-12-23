9 Things to Do Before Installing iPadOS 13.3

Downloading the iPadOS 13.3 update right away might be tempting, but there are some steps you should take before you move your iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, or iPad mini to Apple’s latest firmware.

iPadOS 13.3 is a milestone maintenance release which means it comes with a little more than bug fixes, security patches, and enhancements. It has some new features on board as well.

If you’re moving your iPad up from iPadOS 13.2.3 you get the shortest list of changes and the smallest download size. If you’re moving up from an older version of iPadOS, your iPadOS 13.3 update will be more substantial. That’s because the features and fixes from the updates you skipped are baked in.

iPadOS 13.3 is an important upgrade and most of you will want to install it today or at some point in the near future. That said, it’s difficult to predict how the software will run on your tablet and that’s why you’ll want to prepare yourself, and your device, for the move. A little prep work before the installation should help you avoid serious issues.

If you run into issues on iPadOS 13.3, note that you can no longer downgrade to an older version of iPadOS 13. Apple has stopped signing on iPadOS 13.2.3. So, if you’re having a great experience on iPadOS 13.2.3 or older, you’ll want to approach iPadOS 13.3 with extreme caution. Once you make the move, there’s no going back.

With that in mind, we want to take you through the best way to prepare for iPadOS 13.3. We recommend spending 30 minutes, or more, prepping for the move.