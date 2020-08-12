5 Things to Know About the iPadOS 13.6.1 Update

Apple’s pushed a new iPadOS 13.6.1 update to iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini users.

The iPadOS 13.6.1 release is a surprise release. Apple didn’t host a beta and we weren’t sure if the company would release a new version of iPadOS 13 ahead of iPadOS 14.

As for the update itself, iOS 13.6.1 is a point release which means it’s much smaller than the previous version of iPadOS 13 (iPadOS 13.6).

With all that in mind, we want to take you through everything there is to know about the latest update for the iPad and iPadOS 13. iPadOS 13.6.1 will likely serve as one of the last updates for iPadOS 13.

In this guide to iPadOS 13.6.1 we’ll take you through the update’s performance, the current list of iPadOS 13.6.1 problems, the best places to find feedback about bugs and performance issues, the iPadOS 13.6.1 jailbreak status, and more.

We’ll start with our impressions of iPadOS 13.6.1 update’s performance on iPad.

iPadOS 13.6.1 Reviews

If your iPad is currently running iPadOS 13.6, you’ll be looking at a fairly small download.

If your tablet is running an older version of iPadOS 13, your update will be larger. That’s because the features and fixes from the update(s) you skipped are baked into your iPadOS 13.6 firmware.

If your iPad is running iPadOS 13.6, the installation should take around 10 minutes to complete. It took about seven minutes to install on one of our iPad Pros.

For more on the iPadOS 13.6.1 download and installation, take a look at our guide.

We’ve been using the iPadOS 13.6.1 update on the iPad Pro for a very short time and here’s what we’ve learned thus far:

Connectivity

Battery life is stable.

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.

Bluetooth is working fine.

GPS and cellular data are stable.

Apps

Third-party apps like Netflix, Dark Sky, Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are working just fine right now.

First party apps like Safari, Podcasts, and Calendar are also stable.

Speed

iPadOS 13.6.1 feels as fast as iPadOS 13.6.

If you’re dealing with problems on iPadOS 13.6 or an older version of iPadOS 13, you might want to install iPadOS 13.6.1 update right now.

If you need help making a decision, take a look at our list of reasons to, and not to, install iPadOS 13.6.1.

iPadOS 13.6.1 Problems

iPad users are already running into problems on iPadOS 13.6.1.

The current list of problems includes installation issues, Exchange problems, weird battery drain, issues with first and third-party apps, issues with Face ID, UI lag, Wi-Fi issues, and Bluetooth issues.

If you encounter a problem on your tablet, have a look at our list of fixes for the most common software issues. We’ve also released tips that will help you improve performance and tips that should help you improve battery life.

If you can’t handle the iPadOS 13.6.1 update’s performance on your iPad you can try downgrading the software in an attempt to improve performance. Apple is signing on iPadOS 13.6 though it will only do so for a short time.

You can’t move back to anything older than iPadOS 13.6. So those of you jumping up from iPadOS 13.5.1 and below need to approach iPadOS 13.6.1 with caution.

Once you make the move, there’s no going back.

iPadOS 13.6.1 Update: What’s New

Apple’s x.x.x updates always bring under-the-hood improvements and that’s all you get from iPadOS 13.6.1. It has one bug fixes on board.

The iPadOS 13.6.1 update addresses an issue where unneeded system data files might not be automatically deleted when available storage is low and includes other bug fixes for your iPad. That’s it. It doesn’t have any new features on board.

Apple says the iPadOS 13.6.1 update has no published CVE entries aka security patches.

iPadOS 13.6.1 Jailbreak

If you still jailbreak, make sure you avoid the iPadOS 13.6.1 update for now. The only way you can jailbreak a device right now is if it’s running an older version of iPadOS 13 or iOS 12.

We’ll let you know if that changes.

What’s Next

iPadOS 13.6.1 is the last known upgrade in Apple’s iPadOS 13 pipeline. And with a new operating system on the way, it will probably be one of the last updates to iPadOS 13.

Apple’s currently working on iPadOS 14, a new operating system that is headed to all iPadOS 13-powered iPad models later this year.

iPadOS 14 is currently in beta which means you can give it a try on your iPad right now if you really want to try new features or you really want to move your tablet off of iPadOS 13.

For more on iPadOS 14, please take a look at our guide.

