2024 Apple Watch Rumors Have Been Utterly Confusing

A new report has outlined another potential change coming to the Apple Watch and it only adds to the confusion surrounding this year’s flagship model.

According to hit-or-miss publication Digitimes, a site that reports information gleaned from Apple’s supply chain, a next-gen version of the Apple Watch will utilize a resin-coated copper motherboard design.

In addition to increased durability, it would also allow Apple to use a thinner motherboard, freeing up space for additional sensors and other components.

This is a big deal on a smaller device like the Apple Watch because the company doesn’t have a ton of room to work with.

Apple is reportedly targeting 2024 for a blood pressure monitor on the Apple Watch. We’ve also heard the next Apple Watch could have sleep apnea detection. This design change could help with those changes.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple may use a resin-coated copper motherboard design on the upcoming iPhone 17 series which is slated for release next year. And that makes this Apple Watch rumor plausible.

Now you’re probably wondering what’s confusing about all of this.

For one, we don’t know if the change Digitimes is talking about is coming this year or next year. And if the change does come in 2024, will it be on an Apple Watch 10 or a higher-end Apple Watch X? We’ve seen conflicting information.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims Apple’s working on a major overhaul and that it could come in the form of a new Apple Watch X.

The name Apple Watch X would be used to mark the Watch’s 10th anniversary. Apple did something similar for the iPhone and its 10th anniversary. That’s where the iPhone X’s name comes from.

The original Apple Watch was announced back in 2014 and launched in 2015 so Gurman isn’t sure if the device will launch in 2024 or in 2025.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, another source talking about this year’s Apple Watch lineup, claims the devices are “unlikely” to offer “significant innovative experiences.”

We suspect Apple’s testing several prototypes behind the scenes, but thus far, we still don’t know which device will win out. Modest upgrade? Complete overhaul? We simply don’t know right now.

More often than not, Apple’s product launches are predictable, so this is an anomaly. That being said, there’s still a lot of time between now and the fall and we do expect a much clearer picture to emerge in the weeks ahead.

In addition to the Apple Watch 10/X, the company is reportedly working on a new Apple Watch SE 3. It should arrive in the fall alongside the iPhone 16.