2024 iPad Pro Release Date: Tips & Tricks

Apple’s reportedly working on new iPad Pros and there are some steps you’ll want to take before the 2024 iPad Pro release date arrives.

While nothing is confirmed, multiple sources indicate Apple’s working on new iPad Pro models for 2024. The 2024 iPad Pros will apparently sport larger OLED displays, better performance, and perhaps, wireless charging.

We don’t have a firm launch date yet, but reports indicate we could see Apple announce these new iPad Pros in the first half of next year. When they arrive, they’ll replace the iPad Pro models from 2022.

2024 iPad Pro Release Date

Right now, all signs point to the release date landing in early 2024. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman believes the revamp will come in the spring which means that, barring a delay, we’ll likely see these devices launch in March or April.

That might be a world away for some shoppers, but others may want to hold out and wait. If you’re interested in new and improved iPad Pros, here are some key things to keep in mind as we push toward their release.

Track 2024 iPad Pro Rumors

If you’re interested in Apple’s next iPad Pro, make sure you keep an eye on the rumor mill as we push through the year.

We’ve already seen several leaks hint at the 2024 iPad Pro’s specs and release date and we’ll more as Apple starts finalizing its plans.

The device’s features and release date won’t firm up until we get closer to launch, but rumors will help you set proper expectations. This will help you avoid disappointment and make a decision about whether or not the devices are worth the wait.

For more about the latest 2024 iPad Pro rumors, check out our guide.

Start Saving

The iPad Pro is Apple’s most expensive iPad and that trend will continue. In fact, the 2024 iPad Pro price may jump up from the current pricing.

Right now, the 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ starts at $799 while the 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ starts at $1099. Korean publication The Elec says we could see a massive leap next year with the 11-inch model starting at $1,500 and the 13-inch iPad Pro starting at $1,800.

This isn’t confirmed, and Apple is reportedly still evaluating, but there’s a good chance we see the iPad Pro’s price increase next year.

Use this time to start saving cash for a potential purchase. Apple and its partners will offer trade-in details, but you’ll still need to spend quite a bit of money to snag one of these devices.

Get Familiar with iPadOS

If you’re currently using an iPad that’s running an old version of iPadOS or tablet that runs another operating system, and you plan to upgrade to a new iPad Pro, you’ll want to get familiar with the newest versions of iPadOS.

Right now, the current version of iPadOS is iPadOS 16. If you own a newer iPad model, you’ve probably already upgraded to the software and you can safely skip this step. If you aren’t using iPadOS 16 right now, you’ll want to use this time to get comfortable with the software.

If new iPad Pro models arrive in the first half of 2024, they will run Apple’s iPadOS 17 operating system out of the box. Apple will announce iPadOS 17 for iPad in June at its Worldwide Developers Conference.

Shortly after the conclusion of the keynote, Apple will likely push iPadOS 17 into beta testing. This will give iPad users access to the software ahead of its official arrival in the fall.

If you don’t have a newer iPad model or you prefer to keep your devices on stable software, you’ll want to follow the iPadOS 17 beta from a distance. This will help you get familiar with the software.

Once iPadOS 17 officially arrives in the fall, you’ll want to go hands-on with the software. This is especially important if you’re considering a move from Windows or Android to iPadOS.

Decide How Much Storage You Need

Use this time to figure out how much storage you might need on a new iPad Pro.

We haven’t seen any 2024 iPad Pro storage rumors which means we may not see any substantial changes to Apple’s lineup. If that’s the case, you’ll have five options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB.

Picking the right storage capacity will help you save money and avoid headaches. While some of you will be fine buying the 2024 iPad Pro with the least amount of storage, others will enjoy the peace of mind that comes with having more internal space available.

Look Into Other iPads

Before you decide to wait for the 2024 iPad Pros, make sure you go hands-on with Apple’s current iPad Pro lineup.

Start with Apple’s flagship 2022 iPad Pro models powered by the company’s M2 chip. They are extremely powerful and they could suit your needs and/or budget perfectly.

Apple’s iPad Pro models from 2021 and 2022, while older, are still in excellent shape. We’ve seen carriers and retailers provide shoppers with some great deals as well.

You’ll also want to investigate Apple’s newest iPad Air as well as the latest iPad mini.

Research iPad Pro Alternatives

If you wouldn’t mind buying a device outside of Apple’s ecosystem, you’ll also want to take a look at the top iPad Pro alternatives on the market. Here are a few we recommend:

Go hands-on with these, and others, this year.

Have a Plan for Your Current Tablet

Start making a plan for your current tablet.

Some of you might know of a friend or relative who could benefit from your current device. Ask around and see if anyone might need a hand-me-down next year. You might also look into donating your tablet to charity.

If you plan on selling your current tablet to help offset the cost of your new iPad Pro, you’ll want to track prices at popular resellers.

You’ll also want to keep your current tablet in good condition because that’s how you’ll get the most money back from resellers, your carrier, or Apple when 2024 iPad Pro trade-in offers arrive.

Research Carriers

Like the 2022 iPad Pro models, the 2024 iPad Pro models will come with 5G connectivity. Having cellular data could be useful if you plan to get work done on your iPad Pro outside of the house.

If you’re unhappy with your current provider’s coverage or plan, use this time to dig into competitors and see if you can find a better fit.