3 Reasons to Pre-Order the Galaxy S20 & 5 Reasons to Wait

Pre-ordering a Samsung Galaxy S20 might be tempting, but some of you are better off waiting a few more days or even a few more weeks before committing to one of Samsung’s new flagship phones.

After months of rumors and leaks, Samsung’s finally launched its new 2020 Galaxy S models. As expected, the new lineup includes three different options: the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the high-end Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Galaxy S20 rumors were pretty accurate. The new devices come with some exciting upgrades including big, beautiful displays, Android 10 with some exclusive features, brand new cameras, state of the art processors, tons of storage, and a whole lot more.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

On paper, the Galaxy S20 looks like solid competition for top devices like Apple’s iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max and Google’s Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, among others.

They also look like solid in-house competition for other Galaxy models, a list that includes the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy Note 10, and many others.

The Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra aren’t cheap, but they should be on your shopping list if you’re in the hunt for a new device in the early part of 2020.

The devices are slated to hit shelves in early March, but you don’t have to wait to buy your Galaxy S20. Samsung and its partners will fire up pre-orders on February 21st giving those in the hunt for a new device the chance to reserve a particular model ahead of time.

There are some benefits to pre-ordering a Galaxy S20. You can save a bunch of cash and you also get some freebies if you order within a certain time frame. That said, there are also some reasons to hold out for a few more days or skip the pre-order process completely.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to pre-order a Galaxy S20 and the best reasons to put your wallet away. For the time being at least.