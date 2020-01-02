Samsung Galaxy Android 10 Update Info (2020)

With Samsung Galaxy Android 10 update rolling out to some devices and new info starting to emerge, we want to take you through everything you should know right now Samsung’s Android 10 plans for Galaxy phones and tablets.

Google’s Android Q update is now known as Android 10. The company has moved away from using a confectionary-based names, at least for the time being.

After months of testing, the new operating system is out for Google’s Pixel devices and devices from select Android OEM’s including Samsung.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

Samsung’s started rolling out a stable version of Android 10. We’ve also seen several rumors and leaks emerge over the past few weeks.

Armed with that information, we can put together an overview for those of you curious about Android 10, Samsung’s new One UI, and their release for Galaxy devices around the world.

In this guide we’re going to take you through what you should know about Android 10 if you currently own or if you’re planning to buy a Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note 8, or another Galaxy phone or tablet.

We’ll take you through what we know about Samsung’s version of Android 10. We’ll take you through what we know about the release date and we’ll outline which devices should, and shouldn’t, get an upgrade to the new version of Android.

Samsung Galaxy January Update

We’re still in December, but that hasn’t stopped Samsung from rolling out its January update.

The company’s January update is currently rolling out to the Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A10, Galaxy A10s, and Galaxy Tab S5e. It’s also pushing to Galaxy S9 users using the Android 10 beta.

It’s unclear what’s on board and we probably won’t get those details until early January.

Samsung Galaxy December Update

Samsung’s confirmed the contents of its December update and the release brings six fixes for critical vulnerabilities inside Android, 20+ fixes for moderate vulnerabilities, and 13 fixes for Samsung Vulnerabilities and Exposures.

The December update has landed for the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy A80, Galaxy A50, Galaxy A8 (2018), Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A7 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2017), Galaxy J7 Max, Galaxy J5 (2017), Galaxy On Max, Galaxy J6+, Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Tab A 10.5, and the Galaxy Tab Active2.

As a reminder, here’s the breakdown of Samsung’s current Android security update coverage:

Current Models for Monthly Security Updates

Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S8 Active, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 5G

Galaxy Note8, Galaxy Note9, Galaxy Note10, Galaxy Note10 5G, Galaxy Note10+, Galaxy Note10+ 5G

Enterprise Models: Galaxy A5 (2017), Galaxy A8 (2018), Galaxy A50, Galaxy Xcover4s, Galaxy Haechi

Current Models for Quarterly Security Updates

Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy S7 Active, Galaxy S8 Lite

Galaxy A2 Core, Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+, Galaxy A7 (2018)

Galaxy A8+ (2018), Galaxy A8 Star, Galaxy A8s, Galaxy A9 (2018)

Galaxy A10, Galaxy A10e, Galaxy A10s, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A20e, Galaxy A20s, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A30s, Galaxy A40, Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A60, Galaxy A70, Galaxy A70s, Galaxy A80, Galaxy A90 5G

Galaxy J2 Core, Galaxy J3 Top, Galaxy J4, Galaxy J4+, Galaxy J4 Core, Galaxy J6, Galaxy J6+, Galaxy J7 Duo, Galaxy J7 Top, Galaxy J7 Prime2, Galaxy J7+, Galaxy J8

Galaxy M10, Galaxy M10s, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M40

Galaxy Tab A 10.5 (2018), Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019), Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019), Galaxy Tab A 8 Plus (2019), Galaxy Tab Active2, Galaxy Tab Active Pro

Galaxy Tab S4, Galaxy Tab S5e, Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Tab E 8 Refresh, Galaxy View2

Current Models for Other Regular Security Updates

Galaxy A3 (2017), Galaxy A7 (2017), Galaxy Note FE

Galaxy J3 (2017), Galaxy J3 Pop, Galaxy J5 (2017), Galaxy J5 Prime, Galaxy J7 (2016), Galaxy J7 (2017), Galaxy J7 Prime, Galaxy J7 Pop, Galaxy J7 Max, Galaxy J7 Neo

Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2016), Galaxy Tab A (2017), Galaxy Tab S3

While devices like the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 probably won’t get Android 10, they will get security patches and bug fixes for the foreseeable future.

Samsung Galaxy Android 10: What’s New

Samsung’s version of Android 10 looks a lot different from the version Google releases for Pixel devices because it utilizes the company’s One UI (user interface).

The company is working on two new versions of the One UI. The first, One UI 2.0, is on board the company’s first batch of Android 10 updates.

Thanks to Samsung’s stable Android 10 release, we have a full list of One UI 2.0 features. Some of the highlights on board include:

A new streamlined design

Enhanced Dark Mode

Improvements to Device Care

Enhanced Biometrics

New features for One-handed Mode.

Full screen gestures

Improvements to apps like Calendar, Reminder, and My Files

While older devices like the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9 will get some of the software features found on newer devices like the Galaxy S10, it looks like they might miss at least one notable feature.

Bixby Routines, a popular app tasker, is currently missing in the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9 Android 10 betas. The company could bring it back in a future beta, but there’s no guarantee that happens.

You can read all about the Galaxy S10’s Android 10 update in Samsung’s official user manual.

The company’s version of Android 10 also sports some additional features from Google’s version of Android 10 including Focus Mode and improvements to Digital Wellbeing. Others include:

Improved Privacy Protection & Controls

Privacy Manager

Expanded Location Controls

Multi-Tasking Bubbles

Support for Foldable Displays

Sharing Shortcuts

Smart Reply, Suggested Actions

Live Caption

Settings Panels

Gestural Navigation

Theme Controls

Notification Assistant

Improved Peer-to-Peer and Internet Connectivity

Wi-Fi Performance Mode

Dynamic Depth Formats for Photos

New Audio and Video Codecs

Native MIDI APIs

Improved Vulkan Graphics & Neural Network APIs

If you’re curious about Google’s Android 10 features, we recommend checking out our walkthrough. It’ll take you through all the key changes.

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S11 will reportedly debut with One UI 2.1, an upgraded version of the UI, when it arrives later this year.

The company has apparently started developing the software for the LTE-powered Galaxy S11 models (SM-G980F and SM-G985F). It started software development for the 5G models back in October.

A recent leak hints reveals some of the Galaxy S11’s new software features which are said to include Director’s View, Night Hyperlapse, Single Take Photo, Vertical Panorama, and custom filters.

We don’t know all the differences between One UI 2.0 and One UI 2.1 are right now, but you can expect those details to emerge once we get closer to the Galaxy S11’s launch.

These Galaxy Devices Will Get Android 10

Samsung typically keeps devices updated with major Android software updates for two years. The company could choose to change this policy for Android 10, but don’t hold your breath.

This means popular phones like the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, and Galaxy Note 9 will get Android 10. In fact, these updates are already confirmed.

As for the company’s tablets, the Galaxy Tab S6 and Galaxy Tab S5e will undoubtedly get upgraded to Android 10. Mid-range devices like the Galaxy A series from 2018 should also move from Android Pie to Android 10.

Here is a preliminary list of devices that should get upgraded to Android 10 in 2020:

Galaxy S10 (Rolling Out)

Galaxy S10 5G (Rolling Out)

Galaxy S10+ (Rolling Out)

Galaxy S10e (Rolling Out)

Galaxy Note 10 (Rolling Out)

Galaxy Fold

Galaxy S9 (Confirmed)

Galaxy S9+ (Confirmed)

Galaxy Note 9 (Rolling Out)

Galaxy A9 (2018)

Galaxy A7 (2018)

Galaxy A6 (2018)

Galaxy A6+ (2018)

Galaxy A80

Galaxy A70

Galaxy A50

Galaxy A40

Galaxy A30

Galaxy A20

Galaxy A20e

Galaxy A10

Galaxy J6

Galaxy J6+

Galaxy J8

Galaxy J8+

Galaxy M10

Galaxy M20 (Rolling Out)

Galaxy M30 (Rolling Out)

Galaxy Tab S4

Galaxy Tab S5e

Galaxy Tab S6

Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019)

Galaxy Tab A 10.5 (2018)

A purported Galaxy Android 10 roadmap from Android Pure seems to confirm some of our suspicions. The roadmap lists off a number of these devices.

These Galaxy Devices Might Not Get Android 10

Any device that’s received two major software updates (Oreo and Pie) is currently on the fence when it comes to Android 10. This means popular devices like the Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8 are in danger of getting left behind on Android Pie.

Here are a few Samsung Galaxy devices that could stick around on Android Pie:

Galaxy Note 8

Galaxy S8

Galaxy S8+

Galaxy S8 Active

Galaxy A8

Galaxy A5 (2017)

Galaxy A3 (2017)

Galaxy J3 (2017)

Galaxy J5 (2017)

Galaxy J5 Pro (2017)

Galaxy J7 (2017)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2017)

It’s worth noting that the Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy S8+ aren’t listed on Samsung’s alleged Android 10 roadmap.

The Galaxy S8 has appeared in a GeekBench benchmark showing Android 10 on board, but this doesn’t confirm a release for the aging device. In fact, it looks like the Galaxy S8 in question was running the LineageOS custom ROM. An official Android 10 update for the Galaxy S8 series is reportedly not in development at this time.

Samsung customer service reps are reportedly telling disgruntled Galaxy S8 users that the device will get upgraded to Android 10 down the road, but Samsung reps are extremely unreliable so we’d take the information with a huge grain of salt.

Official Samsung Galaxy Android 10 roadmaps we’ve seen don’t include Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ so we aren’t expecting a roll out at this point.

Older devices like Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge probably won’t get upgraded to Android 10 either. Neither device received an upgrade to Android Pie.

Samsung Galaxy Android 10 Beta

Google’s Android Q beta program featured 23 devices. None of were part of the Samsung Galaxy family. Devices that participated in the beta included:

Pixel

Pixel XL

Pixel 2

Pixel 2 XL

Pixel 3

Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3a

Pixel 3a XL

Asus Zenfone 5z

Essential PH-1

Nokia 8.1

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

LG G8

OnePlus 6T

Oppo Reno

Realme 3 Pro

Sony Xperia XZ3

Tecno Spark 3 Pro

Vivo X27

Vivo NEX S

Vivo NEX A

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G

Samsung devices weren’t part of this early beta, but the company is hosting an Android 10 beta of its own.

The company released the Android 10 beta for the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, and Galaxy S10 5G, in South Korea, Germany, the United States, France, India, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

Registration for the Galaxy S10 Android 10 beta is now closed and those who took part in the beta should keep an eye out for the stable version of Android 10. It’s rolling out in various countries right now.

Same goes for the Galaxy Note 10. Registration for the beta is closed and the stable version of the Note 10 Android 10/One UI 2.0 update is rolling out to beta users right now.

Samsung used to keep its Android betas exclusive to its Galaxy S flagship models. Back in 2016, the Android Nougat beta exclusive to the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge. And in 2017, Samsung limited the Android Oreo beta to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

It took a different approach with Android Pie. Instead of keeping it limited to Galaxy S flagships, Samsung expanded the Android Pie/One UI beta to former flagships and mid-range devices.

The Android Pie beta started with the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, but Samsung also released it for the Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note 8, and Galaxy A series.

The company opened up the beta to Galaxy Note 9 users in November with betas for the Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note 8, and Galaxy A series following in 2019.

The company has released an Android 10 beta for the Galaxy Note 9. It’s currently live in the United Kingdom and South Korea.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Android 10 beta is also live in India and South Korea and we expect it to hit other regions in the weeks ahead.

As for other models, it looks like Samsung will skip an Android 10 beta for the Galaxy A series. The company has seemingly confirmed the bad news on its community forums in South Korea.

There’s also bad news for Galaxy Fold owners as the company says it won’t release an Android 10/One UI 2.0 for the expensive foldable device.

This doesn’t come as much of a surprise given how badly the device has lagged behind other Galaxy devices when it comes to software updates.

Samsung Galaxy Android 10 Release Date

The million dollar question: When is Samsung planning to release Android 10? Let’s start with what we know.

Galaxy S10 Android 10 Update

Samsung has started rolling the official Galaxy S10 Android 10 update out to those in the One UI beta program and those on Android Pie.

The update is currently available in three regions and it will start hitting other places in the coming weeks as the company expands the roll out. Here’s where the Galaxy S10 Android 10 update is available right now:

Brazil

Canada

Caribbean

Czech Republic

Germany

Greece

Kuwait

India

Ireland

Israel

Lebanon

Netherlands

Norway

Panama

Poland

Slovakia

Spain

South Korea

Turkey

UAE

United Kingdom

United States

Vietnam

Others

AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon are currently pushing the Galaxy S10 Android 10 update in the United States. Other carriers follow suit in the near future.

If you own an unlocked Galaxy S10 model in the United States, you should see Android 10. It’s rolling out to unlocked models right now.

As for Canada, the update is currently available on most carriers. If you own a Galaxy S10, you’ll want to check your phone for the download.

Samsung is also now pushing Android 10 and the One UI 2.0 to the Galaxy S10 5G. It’s available in South Korea and will hit other regions in the coming weeks.

Galaxy Note 10 Android 10 Update

The stable version of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 Android 10 update is rolling out to the Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, and Galaxy Note 10+ 5G right now.

The upgrade is currently rolling out to those who participated in the Galaxy Note 10 Android 10 beta program and those running Android Pie. Here’s the list of places where the Galaxy Note 10 Android 10 update is currently available:

Austria

Baltic countries

Bulgaria

Chile

Colombia

Croatia

Czech Republic

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

India

Israel

Italy

Netherlands

Nordic countries

Panama

Poland

Romania

Slovenia

Spain

Switzerland

Thailand

United Arab Emirates

United States

Others

Verizon and T-Mobile are currently pushing Android 10 to their Galaxy Note 10 models and we expect other U.S. carriers (AT&T, Sprint) to follow suit in the near future. The update’s also moving out to unlocked models in the U.S.

It’s also worth noting that T-Mobile is shipping out its Galaxy Note 10+ 5G with Android 10 on board, making it the first Galaxy device to ship with the operating system.

As for other Galaxy S10 5G models, it looks like Android 10 will hit those devices in 2020.

Galaxy Note 9 Android 10 Update

Samsung’s now pushing Android 10 to the Galaxy Note 9 and it’s available for beta testers and those currently running Android Pie in Germany.

Galaxy M Android 10 Update

Surprisingly, Samsung has started rolling out Android 10 to two mid-range devices.

The Galaxy M30 and Galaxy M20 Android 10 roll outs have begun and they’re starting in India. We expect the roll outs to pickup steam as we cruise into the new year.

If you can’t wait for the OTA, you can manually install Android 10 right now. If you own a Galaxy M20, head here. If you own a Galaxy M30, head here.

Other Galaxy Android 10 Releases

The company is testing Android 10 on the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, and Galaxy Note 9. This could mean a fast release for the previous generation.

The Galaxy Fold Android 10 update is currently in development which means a release should now be a few weeks away. We expect a release sometime in 2020.

Samsung is also working on Android 10 updates for the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A40.

Samsung Israel claims the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 will be followed by the Galaxy Note 9. It also says the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A70 will get Android 10 in April while some devices, like the Galaxy Tab S4, will have to wait until September, 2020.

Samsung Turkey has also outlined some potential release dates for its Android 10 upgrades and they shed some light on the releases for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9.

The regional arm says it’s planning to release Android 10 for the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy M20 in December, followed by updates for the Galaxy Note 10 on December 23rd.

These updates will then be followed by updates for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9 on December 31st. These are placeholder dates which means the actual release date for some of these models could land in 2020.

As for Galaxy devices tied to specific carriers, release dates will, of course, vary. Some carriers, like Rogers in Canada and T-Mobile in the United States, like to keep their customers up to date so you’ll want to keep an eye out for details as we push deeper into the year.

4 Reasons Not to Install Galaxy S10 Android 10 & 11 Reasons You Should