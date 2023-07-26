3 Reasons to Pre-Order the Galaxy Z Fold 5 & 4 Reasons to Wait

Pre-ordering Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 5 might be tempting, but there are some reasons why you might want to put your wallet away and wait.

As expected, Samsung confirmed the Galaxy Z Fold 5, a new foldable that will replace its current flagship foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with enticing upgrades including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, improvements to the camera, and souped up software.

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone, and you want something a little different than your average smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 should be somewhere on your shopping list.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is currently on sale ahead of its release date on August 11th and some of you might want to put in a Galaxy Z Fold pre-order right now. You can save money and you’ll get freebies.

That being said, there are also some reasons why you might want to off on pre-order, at least temporarily. And, in some cases, you might want to skip the pre-order process entirely and wait for the device to hit shelves.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to pre-order a Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the best reasons to wait.