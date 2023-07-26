Android
3 Reasons to Pre-Order the Galaxy Z Fold 5 & 4 Reasons to Wait
Pre-ordering Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 5 might be tempting, but there are some reasons why you might want to put your wallet away and wait.
As expected, Samsung confirmed the Galaxy Z Fold 5, a new foldable that will replace its current flagship foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 4.
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with enticing upgrades including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, improvements to the camera, and souped up software.
If you’re in the market for a new smartphone, and you want something a little different than your average smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 should be somewhere on your shopping list.
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is currently on sale ahead of its release date on August 11th and some of you might want to put in a Galaxy Z Fold pre-order right now. You can save money and you’ll get freebies.
That being said, there are also some reasons why you might want to off on pre-order, at least temporarily. And, in some cases, you might want to skip the pre-order process entirely and wait for the device to hit shelves.
In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to pre-order a Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the best reasons to wait.
Pre-Order If You Want the Galaxy Z Fold 5 ASAP
If you're planning to make the Galaxy Z Fold 5 your next device, and you want your new phone on your doorstep ASAP, you'll want to put in a pre-order through Samsung, your carrier, or your favorite retailer.
Pre-ordering right now should ensure that you get the Galaxy Z Fold 5 model you want, in the color you want, on your doorstep as soon as possible.
Again, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 release date is officially set for August 11th. While that's the official street date, we should see some deliveries arrive before that. Companies often ship Galaxy models well ahead of their release date.
If you want peace of mind and/or want a new Galaxy Z Fold 5 in your hands right away, pick the option that best fits your needs and order the model you want right now.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.