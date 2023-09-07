Editorials
3 Reasons to Pre-Order UFC 5 & 3 Reasons to Wait
The UFC 5 release date is just weeks away and pre-orders are live for all platforms. There are some great reasons to pre-order a copy right now, but there are also some great reasons to put your wallet away and wait.
UFC 5 is the latest entry in EA’s MMA series and it’s set to bring some big changes to PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S owners in October.
The game is set to arrive for those platforms on October 27th though there are ways to play the game a little bit early if you want to jump in ASAP.
Unfortunately, it looks like UFC 5 won’t come to PS4 or Xbox One. There also won’t be a release for Windows PC or the Nintendo Switch.
There are two versions of UFC 5. There’s a standard version that serves as the cheapest way to access the game and there’s a Deluxe edition which is aimed at hardcore fans of the series.
The game is up for pre-order at various retailers. And with the release date just a few weeks away, a lot of people are thinking about buying a copy.
If you’re struggling with the decision, you’re in the right place. In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to pre-order UFC 5 and the best reasons to hang back and wait a few more weeks.
Some of you might even want to skip a pre-order and wait until after the game comes out to buy UFC 5.
Pre-Order UFC 5 for These Bonuses
If you pre-order a copy of UFC 5 for your PS5, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S, you'll get some bonuses with your purchase.
If you pre-order a copy of the UFC 5 Standard edition or UFC 5 Deluxe edition, you will get the following items:
If you buy the Deluxe edition you'll get more with your order and you can learn about those extras in our guide that covers UFC 5 editions.
