3 Reasons to Pre-Order UFC 5 & 3 Reasons to Wait

The UFC 5 release date is just weeks away and pre-orders are live for all platforms. There are some great reasons to pre-order a copy right now, but there are also some great reasons to put your wallet away and wait.

UFC 5 is the latest entry in EA’s MMA series and it’s set to bring some big changes to PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S owners in October.

The game is set to arrive for those platforms on October 27th though there are ways to play the game a little bit early if you want to jump in ASAP.

Unfortunately, it looks like UFC 5 won’t come to PS4 or Xbox One. There also won’t be a release for Windows PC or the Nintendo Switch.

There are two versions of UFC 5. There’s a standard version that serves as the cheapest way to access the game and there’s a Deluxe edition which is aimed at hardcore fans of the series.

The game is up for pre-order at various retailers. And with the release date just a few weeks away, a lot of people are thinking about buying a copy.

If you’re struggling with the decision, you’re in the right place. In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to pre-order UFC 5 and the best reasons to hang back and wait a few more weeks.

Some of you might even want to skip a pre-order and wait until after the game comes out to buy UFC 5.