3 Reasons to Wait for the Apple Watch Ultra 3 & 4 Reasons Not To

Apple’s reportedly working on a new Apple Watch Ultra 3. And while there are reasons to wait for it to launch, a lot of shoppers may want to skip it and buy another device.

2024 Apple Watch rumors have been all over the place and we still don’t have a firm read on Apple’s plans for this year.

We’ve heard about an Apple Watch Series 10 which may be a modest upgrade or something else entirely. We’ve heard about a budget Apple Watch SE 3. And now it looks like we might see a new Apple Watch Ultra.

Last year, we heard Apple might not launch a new Ultra model this year. However analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the source of the rumors, has since walked them back and now says Apple is planning to launch a new variant.

While that might be exciting, Kuo says the device probably won’t take a huge leap forward. It’s a rumor, but Kuo has been accurate with information in the past.

These Apple Watch Ultra 3 rumors put those of you in a hunt for a new smartwatch in a tough position. Should you wait for the new model or buy something else.

In this guide our aim is to help nudge you to one side of the fence or the other as you do your research and decide on your next wearable.

Here are the reasons to wait for the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and reasons why you may not want to.

Wait for Better Performance

We’ll start with some reasons to wait for the rumored Apple Watch Ultra 3.

If Apple does launch a new model this year, expect the company to tack on performance improvements. We could see a processor swap, a more efficient battery, and/or design tweaks.

According to hit-or-miss publication Digitimes, a next-gen version of the Apple Watch will utilize a resin-coated copper motherboard design.

In addition to increased durability, it would also allow Apple to use a thinner motherboard, freeing up space for additional sensors and other components.

The current model, the Apple Watch Ultra 2, delivers good enough performance for most people, but if you aren’t impressed, you might want to wait.

Wait for New Health Features

Apple Watch 10 rumors suggest it will have health-focused features on board. Namely, sleep apnea detection and blood pressure monitoring.

The Apple Watch would be able to detect a user’s blood pressure from the wrist using infrared light. It would also use sleep and breathing patterns to estimate whether someone has sleep apnea.

If Apple installs these features on the Apple Watch 10, it would likely include them on board the Apple Watch Ultra 3 as well.

If these features would be useful to you, you might want to wait.

Wait for More Information

If you’re struggling with your decision to upgrade, you may want to wait for more information about the Apple Watch Ultra 3. We know next to nothing about the device.

As the year goes on, we’ll start to hear more about Apple’s plans. Leaks should highlight the devices specifications in detail.

If you aren’t in a hurry, it might be in your best interest to hang back and follow the rumor mill. Rumors from credible sources will help you set proper expectations and help you make a better, well-informed decision about a purchase.

Don’t Wait If You’re in a Rush

If you’re in a hurry to buy a new smartwatch, you’ll have to look elsewhere. If the Apple Watch Ultra 3 arrives in 2024, it won’t land on shelves any time soon.

Apple typically announces new Apple Watch models in the fall and that’s what we expect from the Apple Watch Ultra 3 release date right now.

If, and it’s a real if, Apple launches a new Ultra model, look for it to land in September alongside the iPhone 16.

Don’t Wait for a Huge Upgrade

Those hoping for a massive change from the Apple Watch Ultra 2 should temper those expectations.

According to Kuo, the new model will come with “almost no” hardware upgrades on board. He didn’t elaborate, but this could mean Apple’s focus will be on software this year.

If an incremental upgrade isn’t exciting to you, you’ll want to look at other options.

Don’t Wait for Apple Watch Deals

You don’t have to wait until the fall to save money on an Apple Watch.

We’ve seen a ton of Apple Watch deals in 2024. Price cuts have dropped the price of the Apple Watch 9, high-end Apple Watch Ultra 2, and the budget Apple Watch SE 2. We’ll continue to see retailers offer discounts throughout the year.

Keep your eyes on sites like Amazon and you should find price cuts on the aforementioned models and other devices like the Apple Watch 8, Apple Watch 7, Apple Watch 6, and Apple Watch SE.

Don’t Wait If You Find a Watch You Love

If you find a smartwatch you really like at a price that meets your budget, be it an Apple Watch or an alternative like the Samsung Galaxy Watch or the Fitbit Versa 4, don’t let Apple Watch Ultra 3 rumors hold you back.

If you find a good deal, it makes a lot of sense to upgrade to a new device right now and enjoy your purchase for the next year or so.

You can always sell the device on the resale market to pay for part of your Apple Watch Ultra 3 upgrade later on.