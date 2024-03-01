3 Reasons to Wait for the Galaxy Tab S10 & 4 Reasons Not To

With Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S10 reportedly in development, those of you in the hunt for a new tablet might want to think about waiting for the company’s new flagships.

The company’s Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra are excellent slates and certainly worthy of attention, but they should get replaced by newer, and perhaps better, models later this year.

We haven’t heard a whole lot about the Galaxy Tab S10, but we do expect Samsung to continue its annual trend. New Galaxy Tab models arrive every year.

If the devices are on track for this year, we should see numerous Galaxy Tab S10 rumors in the days, weeks, and months ahead.

The Galaxy Tab S10 puts those of you in the hunt for a new tablet in a tough position. While there are some great reasons to buy a brand new tablet right now, there are also some great reasons to hang around and wait for the new models.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to consider waiting for the rumored Galaxy Tab S10 and the best reasons to go with another device.

Wait for Performance Improvements

Every year, Samsung makes improvements to the Galaxy Tab’s hardware and you can expect the Galaxy Tab S10 series to offer performance upgrades.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S10 models should come equipped with a newer processor, perhaps the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 from Qualcomm. This is the same processor inside the company’s new Galaxy S24 flagship smartphone.

A new chip should lead to improvements in key areas like battery life, multitasking, gaming performance, and faster boot times. All of which are crucial for the Galaxy Tab series because it’s a workhorse.

The Galaxy Tab S10+’s battery has been located online, but the filings didn’t reveal anything in particular. We wouldn’t be surprised if the size of the battery was similar to the Galaxy Tab S9+’s.

Wait for the Best Galaxy Tab Software

If you plan on keeping your next tablet for awhile, it might be a good idea to wait for the Galaxy Tab S10.

While you might be tempted to go with an older model, these devices will see their software support end sooner than the Galaxy Tab S10’s.

Samsung now keeps its flagships upgraded with major software updates for several years. The company extends regular bug fixes and security patches for a year or so after major upgrades stop rolling in, but support will eventually stop and you’ll be on your own.

The company also tends to keep some software features exclusive to newer devices due to hardware limitations and you can expect the Galaxy Tab S10 series to come with the company’s most robust version of Android and One UI.

We’d expect the Galaxy Tab S10 to come with many of the Galaxy S24’s AI features and perhaps get some exclusive functionality of its own.

Wait for More Information

While we’ve seen a few Galaxy Tab S10 rumors, we haven’t heard a ton about the devices. Again, leaks will continue throughout the year so if you’re on the fence about what to do, you might want to wait for additional information.

Leaks will fill in the blanks in the weeks ahead and you can expect to hear more about the Galaxy Tab S10’s specs (display, S Pen, etc.)

These leaks will provide you with a very detailed look at Samsung’s plans and ultimately help you decide if the Galaxy Tab S10 suits your needs and/or budget.

Don’t Wait If You Can’t Wait Awhile

If you’re in a rush to buy a new tablet, you’ll have to look elsewhere.

Samsung used to launch new Galaxy Tab models early in the year. Unfortunately, that almost won’t be the case with the Galaxy Tab S10 unless the project gets delayed.

Right now, we’d expect the Galaxy Tab S10 series to drop sometime in the summer or early fall with a release date falling in August or September.

According to SamMobile, Samsung plans to hold an Unpacked event in early July. The company may target July 10th, but that’s unconfirmed.

Last year, Samsung confirmed the Galaxy Tab S9 series on July 26th in South Korea and released the devices on August 11th. So a Galaxy Tab S10 launch in July makes a lot of sense.

If you can’t wait that long, you’ll want to move on.

Don’t Wait If You Want a Cheap Tablet

If you don’t want to spend a ton of money on your next tablet you’ll probably want to go with another device.

While it would be great to see Samsung drop the price of the Galaxy Tab series, we doubt that happens. The Galaxy Tab S9 started at $799 and we may see the Galaxy Tab S10 series follow suit.

If spending $800 or more on a tablet is way too much for your budget, you’ll want to start looking at cheaper models.

Don’t Wait If You Find a Tablet You Like

Don’t let Galaxy Tab S10 rumors hold you back. If you find a tablet you really like, don’t be afraid to upgrade.

Before you commit to waiting for the Galaxy Tab S10, make sure you go hands-on with devices you can actually buy right now.

There a ton of excellent devices on the market right now. Here are some of the best Galaxy Tab S10 alternatives money can buy:

Dig through as many tablets as possible and you may wind up walking out of a store with a new device long before the Galaxy Tab S10 arrives.

Don’t Wait for Deals

You don’t have to wait for the Galaxy Tab S10 to launch to save on a Galaxy Tab S9 or another tablet.

As we push into 2024 we continue to see price cuts and trade-in offers at carriers and retailers. As the year goes on, you can expect additional deals.

If you find a great Galaxy Tab S9 deal or a deal that cuts the price of another device, don’t be afraid to make a move.