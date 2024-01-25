Apple
5 Things to Know About the iOS 17.4 Update
Apple’s confirmed a new iOS 17.4 update for iPhone and the software is now in beta testing ahead of its release later this year.
We had a feeling Apple would put iOS 17.4 into testing shortly the release of iOS 17.3 update and that’s precisely what’s transpired.
Like iOS 17.3, iOS 17.4 is a milestone upgrade, the fourth for the iPhone’s iOS 17 operating system. This means it should bring more than just bug fixes and security patches to iPhone users. We expect some new features as well.
Apple hasn’t confirmed the iOS 17.4 release date yet and we expect it to stay in testing for awhile. If you don’t want to wait for the stable release, you can try an early version of the firmware on your iPhone today.
With iOS 17.4 in development, we want to take you through everything there is to know about the next major iOS 17 update for iPhone.
Table of Contents
Our guide will take you through the iOS 17.4 update’s known changes, what you can expect from the iOS 17.4 release date and release time, information about the beta, and more.
iOS 17.4 Beta
If you want to start using iOS 17.4 on your iPhone right now you can do so.
Apple’s pushed the iOS 17.4 beta to developers. It will push it to the the general public via its Beta Software Program in the near future.
Before you download the iOS 17.4 beta on your iPhone, note that Apple’s pre-release software is typically always plagued with bugs and performance issues.
These issues could impact the performance of your core apps, your iPhone’s battery life, and its overall speed which can make it tricky to use as a daily driver.
You should be able to resolve some problems on your own, but some bugs and performance issues may require a fix from Apple down the road.
If you can’t stand the iOS 17.4 beta’s performance on your iPhone, you can downgrade back to iOS 17.3 or iOS 17.2.1. The downgrade path to older iOS firmware is closed and won’t re-open.
If you’re interested in trying the iOS 17.4 beta, check out our guide.
iOS 17.4 Release Date
Apple hasn’t confirmed the iOS 17.4 release date, but it should arrive in early March.
Back in 2023, iOS 16.4 landed on March 27th. The company’s iOS 15.4 firmware dropped on March 14th back in 2022. So there’s a precedent.
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman believes Apple will push iOS 17.4 in March and Apple has until March 6th to comply with the EU’s Digital Markets Act.
These changes are included in iOS 17.4 so we expect the software’s release date to land on March 4th or March 5th.
iOS 17.4 Release Time
We don’t have an official iOS 17.4 release date yet, but we know exactly when Apple will roll the software out on whatever date it chooses.
The official version of iOS 17.4 will most likely arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. It sometimes takes a few minutes for iOS updates to show up so there’s no need to worry if you don’t see new software right away. This is also the case for new beta software.
Keep this timeline in mind if you plan to install new versions of the iOS 17.4 beta, or the official version of iOS 17.4, right away.
iOS 17.4 Features
Apple’s milestone updates (iOS x.x) typically bring new features, enhancements, security patches, and bug fixes to iPhone users and that’s what you can expect from iOS 17.4 right now.
iOS 17.4 is set to deliver changes to iOS, Safari, and the App Store in the European Union. The changes will comply with the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA).
Apple says the “changes include more than 600 new APIs, expanded app analytics, functionality for alternative browser engines, and options for processing app payments and distributing iOS apps.”
Developers can learn more about the changes for EU apps on the company’s new Apple Developer Support page and developers can begin testing these capabilities in the iOS 17.4 beta.
In addition to these changes, iOS 17.4 is set to bring new emoji characters to the iPhone’s keyboard. They include a phoenix, a lime, and an edible mushroom.
Testers are digging through the iOS 17.4 beta right now and we’ll let you know if they find anything else important.
Apple may add, or subtract, from the iOS 17.4 update’s change log as the software progresses in testing and we’ll let you know if that occurs.
iOS 17.4 Jailbreak
If you still jailbreak, make sure you avoid the iOS 17.4 beta.
We don’t expect developers to release a tool that’s compatible with the iOS 17.4 beta. We probably won’t get a tool for the official version of iOS 17.4 either. Not for awhile at least.
Install iOS 17.3 for Better Security
If security is important to you, and you missed older versions of iOS 17, think about installing Apple's iOS 17.3 update right away.
The iOS 17.3 update brings 15 new security patches to iPhone. These will help keep your device and its data protected from harm.
The software also adds Stolen Device Protection to iPhone. It increases the security of your iPhone and Apple ID by requiring Face ID or Touch ID to gain access to passwords, make purchases in Safari, and more.
This is useful if someone gets access to your iPhone and its passcode.
As for older updates, iOS 17.2 delivered 10 new security patches to iPhone. If you wish to find out more, you can head on over to Apple's security site for the details.
iOS 17.2 also included iMessage Contact Key Verification which improves the security of iMessage. The company also fixed an exploit that let the Flipper Zero multi-tool lock up iPhones.
iOS 17.1.2 had two security patches on board. Both were related to WebKit. If you want to learn more, you can do so right here.
iOS 17.1 brought 18 security fixes to iPhone. It addressed issues within Weather, Status Bar, WebKit, and more.
iOS 17.0.3 brought two patches for two security issues Apple identified within the software. If you want to read about the patches, head here.
iOS 17.0.1 delivered three important patches to iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's security website.
As for iOS 17 itself, it brought 40+ new security patches with it. A staggering number to say the least. If you want to learn more about them, head over to Apple.
In addition to those patches, iOS 17 brings some additional enhancements to privacy and security including improvements to Communication Safety beyond Messages.
It now includes content sent by AirDrop, Contact Posters in the Phone app, FaceTime, and the systemwide photo picker. You now have an option to blur out sensitive photos and videos before you choose to view them.
There's also an expanded Lockdown Mode which will help protect you against cyber attacks.
Apple's also improved sharing permissions and you now have more control over what you share with the apps on your device.
The company also notes that starting in iOS 17, Voice Memos encrypts the titles of recordings stored in iCloud, in addition to the recordings themselves.
If you skipped older versions of iOS, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 17.3 update as well.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.