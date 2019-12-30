Android
8 Reasons to Wait for the Galaxy S11 & 6 Reasons Not To
You might have your eyes on the Samsung Galaxy S10 or new Galaxy Note 10, but some of you might be better off waiting for the Samsung Galaxy S11.
The Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10 5G are Samsung’s Galaxy S flagships. If you’re in the hunt for a new smartphone, these Galaxy S10 models should be at or near the top of your list. All of them are very capable devices.
Samsung also released another 2019 flagship. The company’s Galaxy Note 10 series is on shelves right now and the big-screen flagship comes in three formats: Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, and Galaxy Note 10+ 5G.
If the current crop of devices fails to catch your eye or you’re simply not in a rush to buy a new device, you should think about waiting for next year’s Galaxy S11 flagship.
Samsung Galaxy S11 Rumors
According to leaker Ice Universe, the Galaxy S11 is dubbed “Picasso” behind the scenes. The Galaxy Note 10, Samsung’s new flagship, is called “Da Vinci.”
As for the changes on board, the Galaxy S11 might be slimmer than the Galaxy S10, will almost certainly feature some massive upgrades to the camera, and should deliver a new processor.
Ice Universe claims the phone’s appearance and configuration “has been basically determined” and we’ve also seen it grab its first Bluetooth certification which means we should get a bunch of finalized information emerge over the next few weeks as we push toward the device’s launch date.
The Samsung Galaxy S11 release date won’t land until next year and some of you might not have the ability to wait. That said, the Galaxy S11 should be on your radar if you’ll be looking for a device in 2019, if only to rule out waiting for its arrival in the new year.
In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to wait for the Samsung Galaxy S11 and the reasons why you might want to pass and go with another device.
Wait Until Early 2020, If You Can
If you can't wait until 2020, it's time to move on. However, if you can wait a few more weeks, it might be a good idea to hang around.
We haven't heard anything about a surprise launch in late 2019 or a much faster Galaxy S11 launch in 2020 so you can expect the device to arrive in the usual window next year.
Samsung typically launches its new Galaxy S flagship in the early part of the year. In 2019, the company announced the Galaxy S10 in February and released the device globally in March.
Galaxy S11 launch rumors put Samsung's event in the third week of February which means the device will likely hit shelves sometime in March.
Evan Blass (@evleaks) backs up these rumors and claims the device will launch in the traditional mid-to-late February time frame.
Leaker Ice Universe says Samsung will launch the Galaxy S11 series and a new Galaxy Fold on February 18th in San Francisco. A report from Israeli site Giraffa claims the Galaxy S11 series will launch a bit earlier on February 11th.
One of these dates will probably stick so if you'll be in the market for a new phone in December or January, you'll need to pick something else.
7 Comments
Leave a Reply
Jeda
05/05/2019 at 10:42 pm
Qualcomm’s next gen chip will be called the 865G.
VBN
05/07/2019 at 6:55 pm
Dropping the jack is a deal breaker for me.
eplipta
06/27/2019 at 11:27 am
One of the best features is actually its camera. I love its camera setup. Some of the specs also released on eplipta website.
Tim Neeble
07/17/2019 at 3:24 am
Always have been a Samsung fan, gotta get it for sure. But they dropped earphone jack which is a huge disappointment for me. However, despite this, Samsung will be my first choice for sure.
Scott
07/29/2019 at 5:50 am
Headphone jack is no issue, wireless is better and there is always alternative of usb c if you really need wired for some reason.
Definitely getting S11 plus when its released and selling my S10 plus.
Michael
08/21/2019 at 4:55 am
I unlike you obviously use my note for what its designed for… business. Square readers use the phone jack. And for that i csnt forgive or forget it -.-
Sebastian
09/27/2019 at 11:21 am
Me too,I skipped note 10 because of no phone Jack