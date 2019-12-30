8 Reasons to Wait for the Galaxy S11 & 6 Reasons Not To

You might have your eyes on the Samsung Galaxy S10 or new Galaxy Note 10, but some of you might be better off waiting for the Samsung Galaxy S11.

The Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10 5G are Samsung’s Galaxy S flagships. If you’re in the hunt for a new smartphone, these Galaxy S10 models should be at or near the top of your list. All of them are very capable devices.

Samsung also released another 2019 flagship. The company’s Galaxy Note 10 series is on shelves right now and the big-screen flagship comes in three formats: Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, and Galaxy Note 10+ 5G.

If the current crop of devices fails to catch your eye or you’re simply not in a rush to buy a new device, you should think about waiting for next year’s Galaxy S11 flagship.

Samsung Galaxy S11 Rumors

According to leaker Ice Universe, the Galaxy S11 is dubbed “Picasso” behind the scenes. The Galaxy Note 10, Samsung’s new flagship, is called “Da Vinci.”

As for the changes on board, the Galaxy S11 might be slimmer than the Galaxy S10, will almost certainly feature some massive upgrades to the camera, and should deliver a new processor.

Ice Universe claims the phone’s appearance and configuration “has been basically determined” and we’ve also seen it grab its first Bluetooth certification which means we should get a bunch of finalized information emerge over the next few weeks as we push toward the device’s launch date.

The Samsung Galaxy S11 release date won’t land until next year and some of you might not have the ability to wait. That said, the Galaxy S11 should be on your radar if you’ll be looking for a device in 2019, if only to rule out waiting for its arrival in the new year.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to wait for the Samsung Galaxy S11 and the reasons why you might want to pass and go with another device.