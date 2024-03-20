Samsung Galaxy AI Update: Eligible Phones & Tablets

Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy AI update is imminent and that’s left Galaxy smartphone and tablet users are wondering if their device will get software features from the Galaxy S24. The answer to that question is more complicated than it may seem.

Back in January, when Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 series, it also announced One UI 6.1, a fresh take on the company’s software for Galaxy devices.

One UI 6.1 is loaded up with a suite of AI features that Samsung’s dubbed Galaxy AI. These range from generative AI models for the keyboard to improvements to Samsung Notes to live translate to AI generated wallpapers.

At the time, the company announced that at least some of these Galaxy AI features would be headed to older Galaxy models.

Galaxy Devices Eligible for Galaxy AI

The company confirmed an One UI 6.1/Galaxy AI update for the following devices:

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Tab S9

Galaxy Tab S9+

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

The company affirmed this list earlier this month in a blog post on its website. The company has also remained committed to pushing at least some of these updates out by the end of March.

We expect the roll out to stretch into April and perhaps May as well.

Now here’s where things get murky. Samsung’s reportedly testing One UI 6.1 on older models like the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy A54, but it’s unclear when the software will reach these devices.

It’s also unclear if any of these updates will have any Galaxy AI features on board. In January, it looked like this door was closed. However, the door’s cracked open a bit.

Will the Galaxy S22 Get Galaxy AI?

Samsung MX CEO, TM Roh. Roh says the company is exploring ways to bring AI features to older devices like the Galaxy S22 series. Nothing has been finalized yet.

In comments made to shareholders, Roh says “Galaxy AI is aiming for ‘hybrid AI’ that combines not only cloud-based AI but also on-device AI technology that is greatly affected by hardware performance.”

He said that to do “on-device AI that takes these hardware limitations into account, a lot of efforts are needed.”

Hardware limitations often limit the software features companies like Google and Apple can introduce on board new operating systems for older devices. And it’s why newer models almost always get the better feature set.

Roh adds that “resources and efforts are being invested” and the “company is :”conducting a lot of review on the previous models.”

By no means does this confirm Galaxy AI features for the Galaxy S22 series and devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but it at least sounds like the company is trying.

For more about Samsung’s Android 14 and One UI 6 updates, head to our full length guide.