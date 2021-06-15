5 Reasons to Wait for the Galaxy S22 & 3 Reasons Not To

While you might be tempted to buy a Galaxy S21, Galaxy Note 20, or another smartphone right now, some of you might want to hang around and wait for the rumored Samsung Galaxy S22.

The Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra are Samsung’s current flagships and they’re worth a look if you’re in the market for a new device this summer.

You’ll also want to investigate top Galaxy S21 alternatives like the Galaxy Note 20 series, Google’s Pixel devices, and, if you’re fine with moving away from Android, Apple’s iPhone 12 series and iPhone 11 series.

While there are some heavy hitters on shelves right now, we’re hearing more about the devices coming to replace these devices in 2021 and 2022.

We’ve heard quite a bit about Apple’s iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, we’ve heard about Google’s Pixel 6, and we’re starting to learn more about Samsung’s rumored Galaxy S22 series.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Rumors

It’s early so we haven’t heard a whole lot about Samsung’s plans for its flagship devices, but there are a few convincing rumors out there right now.

We’ve heard a bit about their display sizes, two of which will reportedly be smaller than their predecessors. We’ve learned about potential upgrades to their cameras. And we’re starting to Galaxy S22 design rumors highlight some of the potential changes Samsung’s cooking up for its next flagships.

The Galaxy S22 series is still in development which means plans can, and likely will, change before the company takes the stage to announce its next-gen Galaxy S models.

Because it’s Samsung, we’ll likely see a steady stream of Galaxy S22 rumors emerge throughout 2021 as we push toward the official release next year. These rumors will help you decide if the devices are worth the wait.

The Galaxy S22 release date is still weeks away and many of you can’t, or simply don’t, want to wait until 2022 to upgrade your phone. That said, the Galaxy S22 should definitely be on your radar if you’re planning to make a switch this year or sometime next year.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to wait for the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the best reasons to go with another device long before the announcements.