5 Things to Know About the macOS Ventura 13.6.3 Update
Apple’s released a new macOS Ventura 13.6.3 update for Mac.
macOS Ventura 13.6.3 is yet another point release and it’s a small upgrade for Mac users hanging around on macOS Ventura. The software delivers under-the-hood improvements to macOS Ventura-powered devices.
With that in mind, we want to take you through everything there you need to know about the latest and greatest macOS Ventura update for Mac.
We’ll start out with our quick impressions about macOS Ventura 13.6.3 update’s performance.
macOS Ventura 13.6.3 Review
If your Mac is currently running macOS Ventura 13.6.2, you’ll see a fairly small download. After the download, the installation should take around 10 minutes to complete.
For more on the macOS Ventura 13.6.3 download and installation, take a look at our guide. It’ll walk you through everything you need to know before you click install.
We’ve been using the macOS Ventura 13.6.3 update on a MacBook Pro (2017) for a very short time and here’s what we’ve learned about its performance:
macOS Ventura 13.6.3 Battery Life & Connectivity
- Battery life is stable, we haven’t noticed any abnormal drain
- Wi-Fi connectivity is currently fast and reliable
- Bluetooth is working normally
App Performance
- Third-party apps, including Twitter, Slack, Chrome, and Spotify are working properly
- First party apps like Safari and Podcasts are also stable at the moment
Speed
- macOS Ventura 13.6.3 feels fast and we haven’t noticed any UI lag
If your Mac is struggling on macOS Ventura 13.6.2 or an older version of macOS, you might want to install macOS Ventura 13.6.3 on your Mac today.
If you’re feeling leery about the move, we’ve put together a list of the best reasons to, and not to, install the latest version of macOS Ventura on your Mac right now.
macOS Ventura 13.6.3 Problems
We haven’t noticed any issues yet, but some users are complaining about macOS Ventura 13.6.3’s performance.
The current list of problems includes abnormal battery drain, Wi-Fi issues, Bluetooth problems, and problems with various first and third-party applications.
If you run into issues on your Mac, here are a few resources that could help.
Before you get in touch with Apple’s customer support, have a look at our list of fixes for the most common macOS Ventura problems.
If your Mac’s battery life is struggling after the upgrade, check out our fixes for macOS Ventura battery life problems.
If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, head over to Apple’s discussion forums. If the users there can’t help you, you might want to get in touch Apple customer support via the company’s website.
If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you’ll probably want to schedule an appointment at your local Apple Store.
macOS Ventura 13.6.3 Features
Apple’s point updates typically bring under-the-hood improvements to Macs and that’s exactly what you’ll get from macOS Ventura 13.6.3.
The software doesn’t have any new features or bug fixes on board. Instead, it delivers security patches to Mac devices. You can learn more about the patches over on Apple’s security site.
macOS Ventura 13.6.3 Downgrade
If you run into issues while running macOS Ventura 13.6.3, you can try moving your Mac’s software back to an older version if you think it could help.
If you’re interested in moving back to older software, have a look at our downgrade guide. It will help you get familiar with the process and make the move back.
What’s Next
If your Mac is struggling on macOS Ventura 13.6.3 or an older version of macOS, you’ll be on your own for a bit.
macOS Ventura 13.6.3 probably won’t be the last version of macOS Ventura, but it’s unclear when the next version will roll out. Our best guess is some time in early 2024.
We don’t expect Apple to bring new features to macOS Ventura down the line, but we do expect the company to continue offering security updates.
These upgrades should roll out alongside new versions of macOS Sonoma so be on the lookout in the weeks ahead.
Install macOS Ventura 13.6.1 for Better Security
If you want to protect your Mac and its data from harm, you'll probably want to download the newest version of macOS Ventura.
macOS Ventura 13.6.1's focus is on security and the firmware brings important security patches to Macs. The software patches up issues with FindMy, PassKeys, and more.
As for older updates, Apple's macOS Ventura 13.6 update had a trio of security patches on board. If you're interested in the particulars, check out the company's security site.
macOS Ventura 13.5.2 brought one security patch with it and it was an important one. If you want more information about the fix, head over to Apple.
macOS Ventura 13.5 brought 29 security patches to Mac. To learn more about these patches, head over to Apple's website.
macOS Ventura 13.4.1 had two essential security patches on board. If you want to learn more about them, head on over to Apple's website.
Apple's macOS Security Response 13.4.1 (c) update also included a security update and you can learn more about it right here.
macOS Ventura 13.4 had numerous security updates on board and you can read more about them on Apple's security site.
macOS Ventura 13.3.1 patched up two actively exploited vulnerabilities which made it an important download. You can learn about the two patches right here.
The macOS Ventura 13.3 update brought numerous security patches to Macs. If you want to learn more about these changes, check out Apple's guide.
macOS Ventura 13.2.1 brought four security patches to compatible Mac models. You can read more about those over on Apple's security site.
The macOS Ventura 13.2 update brought 25 security patches to Mac devices. You can read about those right here.
In addition, the software came with support for physical security keys for Apple ID. These will beef up your account security by requiring a physical security key as part of the two factor authentication sign in process. Learn more about the change right here.
macOS Ventura 13.1 delivered 35 security patches and it also brought upgrades to Advanced Data Protection for iCloud.
macOS Ventura 13.0.1 brought two security patches and the first version of macOS Ventura, macOS Ventura 13.0, had a ton of patches on board.
