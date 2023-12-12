5 Things to Know About the macOS Sonoma 14.3 Update

Apple’s confirmed a new macOS Sonoma 14.3 update for Mac and the software is in testing ahead of its release in 2024.

Like Apple’s recent macOS Sonoma 14.2 update, macOS Sonoma 14.3 is a milestone release. This means it should bring a mix of features, bug fixes, and security patches to compatible Mac models.

Apple hasn’t confirmed an official macOS Sonoma 14.2 release date yet, but if you don’t want to wait, you can download a pre-release version of the software right now.

With macOS Sonoma 14.3 confirmed, allow us to take you through everything there is to know about the company’s third major update for macOS Sonoma.

Our guide will take you through the update’s known changes, what you can expect from the macOS Sonoma 14.3 release date and release time, information about the beta, and more.

macOS Sonoma 14.3 Beta

The macOS Sonoma 14.2 beta is available for developers and Apple will push it to the general public in the near future.

Before you download the beta onto your Mac, you should note that pre-release software is typically plagued with bugs and performance issues.

These issues could impact the performance of your core apps, your Mac’s battery life, and its overall speed. Most people shouldn’t use beta software as a daily driver.

While you might be able to fix some issues on your own, other bugs and performance issues might require a fix from Apple down the road.

If you can’t stand the macOS Sonoma 14.3 beta’s performance on your Mac, you can always downgrade back to stable macOS software.

Apple is currently on macOS Sonoma 14.3 beta 1.

macOS Sonoma 14.3 Beta Problems

If you do run into trouble while using the macOS Sonoma 14.3, here are a few resources that could help.

Before you get in touch with Apple support, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common macOS Sonoma problems. We’ve also released a guide that shows you how to fix macOS Sonoma battery life problems.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, head over to Apple’s discussion forums. If they can’t help you, you can get in contact with customer support via Apple’s website.

If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you might want to schedule an appointment to see a Genius at your local Apple Store.

macOS Sonoma 14.3 Release Date

macOS Sonoma 14.3 won’t arrive in 2023. It will stay in testing for several weeks before it’s ready for public consumption.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says new Macs are being developed alongside a new macOS 14.3 Sonoma update.

The software is “likely to be released between the end of January and February” with the new Mac models arriving a bit later in March.

macOS Sonoma 14.2 Release Time

We don’t have a release date yet, but we do know exactly when Apple will push the software out to Mac users on the date it selects.

The official version of macOS Sonoma 14.3 will most likely arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. This will also be the case for new versions of the macOS Sonoma 14.3 beta.

Keep this in mind if you plan to install new betas, or the official version of macOS Sonoma 14.3, right away.

macOS Sonoma 14.3 Features

Apple’s milestone updates (macOS x.x) usually bring new features, enhancements, security patches, and bug fixes to Mac users and that’s what you can expect from this update right now.

Developers are digging through the first macOS Sonoma 14.3 beta right now and we’ll let you know if they find anything worth mentioning.

Apple may add, or subtract, from the software’s feature list as the beta progresses and we’ll let you know if that occurs.

