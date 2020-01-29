Apple
7 Things to Know About the iPhone 5s iOS 12.4.5 Update
Apple’s released an iOS 12.4.5 update for the iPhone 5s and it could have a significant impact on the device’s performance.
iOS 12.4.5 is a maintenance update and it brings under-the-hood improvements to the iPhone 5s and other devices left behind on iOS 12.
While most iPhone 5s users should download iOS 12.4.5 right now, some users might want to wait a few more days before making the move from iOS 12.4.4, iOS 12.4.3, iOS 12.4.2, iOS 12.4.1, iOS 12.4, iOS 12.3,1, iOS 12.3, iOS 12.2, iOS 12.1.4, iOS 12.1.3, iOS 12.1.2, iOS 12.1.1, iOS 12.1, iOS 12.0.1, iOS 12.0, or iOS 11.
Some iPhone 5s users are already seeing performance gains after installing iOS 12.4.5. That said, some iPhone 5s users are running into problems with the firmware so you need to proceed with caution. This is especially true if you’re running an older version of iOS.
If iOS 12.4.5 starts causing problems on your device you can try downgrading to iOS 12.4.4. That said, Apple has stopped signing on older versions of iOS 12 and the iPhone 5s isn’t compatible with iOS 13. So if you move from an older version of iOS 12 to iOS 12.4.5, there’s no going back.
With that in mind, we want to take you through the most important things to know about iOS 12.4.5 if you still own Apple’s iPhone 5s.
Our iPhone 5s iOS 12.4.5 walkthrough includes a quick look at the software’s performance in key areas like UI speed, battery life, and app performance.
It’ll also take you through iPhone 5s iOS 12.4.5 problems, what you need to know about the iOS 12 downgrade, and some of the key changes from Apple’s latest upgrade.
We’ll start with a quick look at the iPhone 5s iOS 12.4.5 update’s performance.
iPhone 5s iOS 12.4.5 Impressions & Performance
If you're moving up from iOS 12.4.4, the iOS 12.4.5 update requires a tiny download.
If you're moving from an older version of iOS, your download will be bigger and your installation will probably take a bit longer. That's because the features from the updates you skipped are baked into your iOS 12.4.5 update.
For more on the iOS 12.4.5 download and installation process, please take a look at our guide.
We've been using iOS 12.4.5 on the iPhone 5s for a very short time, but as of right now, it's running pretty well on our device.
The heavy UI lag that tormented us on iOS 11 is still missing in action though we've seen a little bit of choppiness when pulling up Control Center, Notifications, and while using the keyboard.
Swiping to the camera on the lock screen is still fluid and apps still open up much faster than they did on iOS 11.
We haven't run into any battery life issues nor have we run into any connectivity issues (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, etc).
Apps appear to be working well for the most part and we haven't noticed any crashes during our time with iOS 12.4.5.
We haven't noticed any game-changing bugs or issues and that's a good sign as we push away from the release date.
If you're in need of additional feedback, take a look at our list of reasons to and not to install iOS 12.4.5 right now.
Tan
03/18/2019 at 9:16 pm
I bought my iPhone 5 plus 6 months ago. It urged me to upgrade from iOS11 to iOS 12. I did as instructed but encountered a big problem – I couldn’t recharge the phone. I took it back to the dealer and it somehow fixed it. They told me that there was a problem with iOS 12 for older phone, and one of the problems was refusing to recharge. I am now a bit worried about upgrading to iOS 12.1.4. Please advice.
Shelley
09/04/2019 at 7:07 pm
My iPhone 5S won’t let me backup the phone, it keeps saying there was an error! I got a new battery and it keeps running down quickly so I wanted to reset the phone but I need to backup the phone first. I did the upgrade but it still won’t let me backup! Does the cord make a difference?