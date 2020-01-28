Apple
iOS 12.4.5 Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know
Apple’s iOS 12.4.5 update is causing problems for some iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch owners
The iOS 12.4.5 update is a tiny update, but some people are running into big issues with the latest version of iOS 12.
iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch users are dealing with installation issues, abnormal battery drain, lag, connectivity issues, and problems with Touch ID. These are all common iOS problems and most of them can be fixed in minutes.
In this guide to iOS 12, iOS 12.0.1, iOS 12.1, iOS 12.1.1, iOS 12.1.2, iOS 12.1.3, iOS 12.1.4, iOS 12.2, iOS 12.3, iOS 12.3.1, iOS 12.3.2, iOS 12.4, iOS 12.4.1, iOS 12.4.2, iOS 12.4.3, iOS 12.4.4, and iOS 12.4.5 problems we’ll take you through the most glaring issues.
Our walkthrough will also show you where to find potential fixes for the most common iOS 12.4.5 problems and direct you to a few resources that could come in handy if and when you run into trouble.
We’ll also touch on the state of the iOS 12 downgrade and a few things you can expect from Apple and the next version of iOS.
iOS 12.4.5 Problems
While some iOS 12.4.5 problems are brand new, others have carried over from previous versions of iOS 12.
The iOS 12.4.5 download is getting stuck on some iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch models. If this happens, you’ll want to hard reset your device. This usually resolves the problem and gets the download moving again.
We’re also seeing reports about Wi-Fi and Bluetooth issues, GPS problems, 3D Touch problems, landscape problems, user interface lag, lockups, freezes, app crashes, AirPlay problems, an issue where the Messages app is sending messages to unintended recipients and problems updating apps on the App Store.
Last year Apple acknowledged a widespread, extremely problematic, eavesdropping FaceTime issue impacting several versions of iOS 12 (iOS 12.1-iOS 12.1.3). In a nutshell, the bug lets you call someone via FaceTime and hear the audio coming from their phone before they pick up the phone.
Apple addressed the problem in iOS 12.1.4 and those who want to continue using Group FaceTime must download a newer version of iOS 12 for it to work. The feature is permanently disabled on iOS 12.1-iOS 12.1.3.
Some iOS 12.1.4 users were still having issues with Group FaceTime, but Apple’s iOS 12.2 update should’ve fixed them. If you skipped iOS 12.2, iOS 12.3, iOS 12.3.1, iOS 12.3.2, iOS 12.4, iOS 12.4.1, iOS 12.4.2, iOS 12.4.3, or iOS 12.4.4, make sure you download iOS 12.4.5. The fixes from iOS 12.2 are baked in.
iPhone and iPad users are starting to complain on official Apple discussion forums, Reddit, and social media sites like Twitter and we expect the list of iOS 12.4.5 problems to grow as we push away from the release date.
If you haven’t downloaded iOS 12.4.5 yet, we recommend preparing your device for the download. A little prep can go a long way toward preventing problems.
To assist you we’ve put together a step-by-step pre-installation process and our checklist will take you through the most important things you need to do before you install iOS 12.4.5.
Where to Find Feedback
If you’re running iOS 12.4.5 or you’re thinking about upgrading, it’s important to dig into feedback from those using the updates. This feedback will alert you to potential problems and potential benefits as well.
We’ve released our list of reasons to and not to install the iOS 12.4.5 update right now and it will help get you started. If you’re on the fence about making the move to iOS 12.4.5 due to their problems, this is a good starting point.
We also recommend keeping an eye on YouTube, Apple’s discussion forums, social media sites like Twitter/Facebook, and the MacRumors forums for additional feedback.
We’re in the process of publishing our iOS 12.4.5 reviews for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 5s so check those out if you need additional feedback.
How to Fix iOS 12.4.5 Problems
Some iOS 12.4.5 problems can be fixed in minutes.
If you’re running into trouble on iOS 12.4.5, there’s no need to panic. We’ve put together a list of fixes for the most common iOS 12 problems. It’s a great place to start.
We’ve also released a list of tips that could help you improve your device’s performance and also one that outlines ways to fix iOS 12 battery life problems.
If you’re unable to find a fix for your problem in our guides, you should go to Apple’s discussion forums for help. If Apple’s forums aren’t helpful, you can get in contact with Apple Support via Twitter or via the company’s website.
If Apple’s online services fail you, you might want to schedule an appointment to see a Genius at your local Apple Store.
They should be able to diagnose your issue in minutes and provide you with a fix or a replacement depending on your warranty and problem.
You Can Downgrade from iOS 12.4.5
If you run into trouble on iOS 12.4.5, you can try moving your phone back to iOS 12.4.4.
Apple is signing on iOS 12.4.4 which means you can use a loophole to drop your device back down to the previous version of iOS 12.
Unfortunately, the company’s closed off the downgrade path back to iOS 12.4.3, iOS 12.4.2, iOS 12.4.1, iOS 12.4, iOS 12.3.2, iOS 12.3.1, iOS 12.3, iOS 12.2, iOS 12.1,4, iOS 12.1.3, iOS 12.1.2, iOS 12.1.1, iOS 12.1, iOS 12.0.1, iOS 12.0, and iOS 11 so there’s no way back to those updates.
For more about how the downgrade process works, take a look at our detailed walkthrough.
What’s Next
If you’re running iOS 12.4.1 or below and you’re using an iPhone 6s or newer, you can try upgrading to iOS 13. If you’re using a newer iPad model, you can try upgrading to iPadOS 13.
The iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 updates come with performance upgrades and it could have a noticeable impact on your device’s overall performance.
For more on iOS 13, take a look at our guide. If you’re using an iPad, you’ll want to check out our iPadOS 13 walkthrough.
If you’re using an iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 5s, iPad Air, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 2, or iPod touch sixth-gen, you’re stuck with iOS 12.
It’s unclear if Apple will release another version of iOS 12 so you’re on your own for the foreseeable future.
Install iOS 12.4.5 for Better Security
If you're on the fence, here's one of the best reasons to install iOS 12.4.5.
Apple says the iOS 12.4.5 update includes security patches, but the company hasn't outlined them in detail. If you value your device's security, you'll probably want to download the update right now.
If you missed the iOS 12.4.4 update, you'll want to download iOS 12.4.5 in the near future because it brings iOS 12.4.4's security patch to your device. You can read about it right here.
If you skipped iOS 12.4.3, you get its security patches with your upgrade to iOS 12.4.5. You can read about them on Apple's website (if and when Apple posts the details).
If you missed iOS 12.4.2, you get an additional patch with your upgrade. You can read about the security contents of iOS 12.4.2 here.
If you skipped iOS 12.4.1, you'll get its security patch with your iOS 12.4.5 update. You can read about that patch right here.
If you skipped iOS 12.4, you get its patches with your iOS 12.4.5 update.
iOS 12.4 brought 19 security patches to the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. If you're interested in the specifics, you can read about them on Apple's security site.
If you skipped iOS 12.3, your iOS 12.4.5 update carries iOS 12.3's security patches on board. The iOS 12.3 update brought 23 patches and you can read about all of them right here on Apple's site.
If you skipped iOS 12.2, you'll get its security patches with your version of iOS 12.4.5.
iOS 12.2 brought a whopping 41 security patches to iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch in March. You can read more about the iOS 12.2's patches over on the company's website.
It's important to note that Apple's iOS 12.2 update patched up an exploit that allowed websites to use motion sensors to "fingerprint" devices.
The exploit, discovered by researchers in Europe, uses JavaScript to snag data from a device's accelerometer, gyroscope, and magnetometer when the user visits an infected website. If the attack is successful, a device can be tracked around the internet.
Fortunately, Apple's patched up the issue. If you skipped it, you'll probably want to move to iOS 12.4.5 soon.
If you skipped iOS 12.1.4, you get four important security patches including fixes for a widespread FaceTime eavesdropping bug that lets you call someone via FaceTime and hear the audio coming from their phone before they pick up the phone.
If you skipped iOS 12.1.3, you get some additional patches with your version of iOS 12.4.5. Again, they're baked into your upgrade.
Apple lists a grand total of 23 patches on board iOS 12.1.3 and you can read about all of them over on Apple's website.
If you skipped iOS 12.1.1, you'll want to install the iOS 12.4.5 update on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch today.
The iOS 12.1.1 update brought 17 patches for potential security exploits. They'll will help protect your phone. You can read about them here.
If you skipped iOS 12.1, you'll get the 24 patches from that update with your version of iOS 12.4.5. If you skipped iOS 12.0.1, your iOS 12.4.5 update brings two additional patches. Both patches are for potential lock screen exploits.
If you skipped iOS 12.0, and you're still running iOS 11.4.1 or below, your iOS 12.4.5 update comes with an even longer list of security updates.
The iOS 12.0 update delivered 16 patches for security issues. You can read about all of them over on Apple's security page.
In addition to those patches, iOS 12 delivers new security features aimed at protecting you and the data you store on your device. These include:
Long story short, if you store sensitive data on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, you have some really good reasons to upgrade to iOS 12.4.5 today.
Jeff
09/17/2018 at 11:56 am
Note that before you panic about battery draining problems after installing iOS 12, the new iOS will be doing background tasks related to the upgrade (reindexing and other stuff), which takes power and can make your phone warm. This is typical after most of the bigger iOS updates. Apple says this can take up to a day with iOS 12. So don’t jump to any conclusions, go overboard with messing with stuff, or downgrade for at least 24 hours after installing iOS 12.
Ifixservice
09/21/2018 at 8:09 pm
Good article. Something we need to check it before u brought. Thanks for the blog.
Dale
10/08/2018 at 8:48 am
I installed the iOS 12 update yesterday, and ever since, have had to repeatedly swipe up 5 or more times to bring up any apps I have been using so I can completely close them.
This is not only infuriating, but spoils my reading of the news. Sometimes I have to close Apple News completely in order to escape some article that refuses to “go quietly”. Otherwise, even if I 5-finger pinch it shut and tap the icon again, it just brings up the article I was trying to get rid of.
I am always afraid that THIS time, maybe even 5, 6, or any number of swipes will fail to produce an effect and my iPad will be clogged with who knows how many “open” apps behind the scenes, that I can’t get at to really close them.
David Covington
11/01/2018 at 9:12 am
Your issues lists just shows how Apple is no longer the ‘peoples computer’ company, especially under the visionless Tim Cook. Apple’s iOS offerings shows their incompetence and disrespect of their customers by the continual ‘dumping’ of buggy, sometimes dangerously so, crap on their customers (H/W is great but their S/W has become pathetic). I have no intention of going to iOS 12, especially because of moron Tim Cook’s changing iMessage to use the only Apple ID causing messages to be sent to the wrong (even multi[le) people. I mean, just how stupid is that? I wished I’d stayed on iOS 10, Apple’s last, decent O/S. Apple these days is just Microsoft spelled A-p-p-l-e. Both are big, incompetent corporations and prostitutes to the God almighty dollar bill, abusing their customers trust. If people really had any brains, they’d stop buying from both corporations until they put ‘quality’ into their software, not just more new buggy features.
Bob
02/12/2019 at 8:04 pm
Agree 100%. If it has Apple on it anywhere, it’s JUNK.
lateteatoto
02/22/2019 at 12:02 pm
Absolutly right
thonking_emoji
12/08/2018 at 9:01 am
God damn it is hard to come across an article full of useless information like this one. I gotta congratulate the author for wasting my time in the most effective manner possible.
Jorge
12/15/2018 at 9:47 am
Me, my wife and other family members thought we would not use any Apple device anymore, because they broke 2 Iphone 6 after seeing IOS 12.1.1 updated, both phones turn off and turn on continuously, we took it to a store professional repair, they said that the problem was the battery, we paid for batteries and the problem continues, how can Apple send an update to break the Iphone 6? We lost all our information, contacts, photos, notes and more. Damn the apple shit.
MikeBates
12/20/2018 at 3:48 pm
I updated to iOS 12.1.2 on an iPhone 8 earlier today. When I plug it into a PC (as well as to a MacBook Air), I get the message that I need to update to -you guessed it – iOS 12.1.2. After it downloads I get an error message that the iPhone couldn’t be updated for an unknown reason.
Whatever happened to Apple?
Bill
02/08/2019 at 9:08 am
I asked a friend who works at Apple if I should install 12.1.4. They read this article and said it contains no useful information other than backup your device before updating. They called it a “click-bait” site that gets users to click links to increase their advertising revenue. Best advice is to wait for a week or two or maybe until 12.2 comes out that will be tested better.
Steve J
02/11/2019 at 6:35 pm
Latest update (12.1.4) has made it impossible to turn ipad off. The sleep/on button works for waking and sleeping, but holding it down to get the Switch off slider doesn’t happen any more. So I can’t turn it off, unless I set up that AssisstiveTouch floating button.
Kate
02/16/2019 at 7:41 am
Its better not to install ANY UPDATES!!! Goddamn Apples is screwing with us constantly. Every update creates new issues, I’m getting sick of it….First files, then passowrds in Safai,now no WIFI connection at all!! Your days are over Apple. These are my last apple devices I ever buy…
David
02/28/2019 at 2:34 am
I agree.. but you know, Android is even worse so it’s like choosing between cancer or the plague – it’s the ict gestapo industry of young billionaires moving around barefoot on a Segway to their private jets! They damn well understand how to build their software and policies in such a manner that you cannot avoid their rules! Ever noticed the endless passwords (up to 64 characters of hexadecimal code) and to agree to their legal terms (thick as a bible) in order to install your purchased software package? If you don’t agree you can’t install it! If you love your old software or machine at one point it simply won’t function anymore properly and gets ver very very veryyyyy slow!!! This is never due to the hardware it’s all of hidden tricks in the software that “sees” you’re using in their mind an obsolete piece of hardware of software that they want you to forget using. E.g iPhones 4 (the best most sturdy one) or Windows XP
Mom
02/28/2019 at 7:52 pm
Clearly you don’t know anything about Android. Saying it’s even worse is like saying water is no good for consumption.
You’re an idiot!
David
02/28/2019 at 2:24 am
Just another shitty update from the ICT fascists that suddenly causing problems like endless loopholes while using Safari and other vague issues never encountered before. But not updating isn’t an option because then your phone will soon no longer perform at all. Thanks guys!
Joe Blogs
02/28/2019 at 7:50 pm
This article was as useful as an Apple update!
Too long, full of crap and unnecessary information.
Just get to the f***ing point! I think you might have The Guinness World Record for the amount of external links in an article too!
Never seen so much twaddle and crap in all my life!
jasimp
03/09/2019 at 2:16 pm
too many negative comments
Dr Toney Charles
03/21/2019 at 12:19 pm
Pandora was unable to buffer. Turned the iPhone off to reset. Would not turn back on. Connected to a charge cable and it reset. Pandora still wouldn’t play. Repeated the above sequence at 55, 73, and 98 percent battery. Reloaded Pandora app. Still won’t play. Still can only reset the iPhone if it’s on a charger cord.
Tim
04/06/2019 at 9:45 pm
1) Common apps (Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, Messages don’t work.
2) Numerous other apps not working.
3) Google apps, mail, google app, YouTube unstable.
4) Apps I’ve been logged into for years suddenly asking for passwords. Even my home wifi password.
All-in-all a real shit-storm of problems.
Sravs
04/20/2019 at 12:05 am
Updated to 12.2 version. And the first thing I see is an exclamation mark over message icon. It basically disables me from sending iMessages, the classic feature. I am well aware about other ways if communication meanwhile Apple wakes up & finds a fix sometime in near future (honestly, dunno when)! But, that’s a bummer! I toggled through different sections & read & re-read stuff- online posts and comments but couldn’t find a fix. That exclamation mark representative of incomplete update in a default application of Apple is a very poor update from the company. A previously satisfied currently prejudiced about Apple products user!
Peter Jones
05/15/2019 at 3:42 pm
I’m still on 12.1.4. and i’m keeping it that way until they’ve fixed the 12.3
LilyB
05/19/2019 at 1:11 am
Updating my iPhone 6 went without a problem, on iPad Air 2 it took me 10 hours. First, the download failed many times (unexpected error+connectivity error messages). Following USB port and cable changes and several restarts, the download finally was complete. Then verification failed, unexpected issue and error 53 despite iPad being 100% genuine and never had to be repaired. Update only successful after about 20 attempts (again several restarts of Mac and iPad, cable and port changes and using recovery mode). Issues didn’t end here, Apps wouldn’t finish downloading, the few that downloaded were not working and iPad was very slow. I had to erase it completely and set up as a new iPad in the end which also wasn’t easy, I had to try it many times because nothing happened when I pressed erase all content and settings. Now the iPad works fine. I’m getting more and more reluctant to install updates considering this case and when updates caused problems on my other devices before, but I have to do them after a while for improved security and for being able to keep using my apps.
Sal
05/31/2019 at 7:30 pm
iOS 12.3.1 is horrible my iPhone X constantly drops WiFi WTH apple! I didn’t pay 1k on a phone to be messed with!
anonymous
05/31/2019 at 11:58 pm
iOS 12.3.1 broken safari privacy severely. Safari kidnap me to app store app whenever I click app advertisement link, without any popup alert, without asking, without granting. Till iOS 12.3 I was protected from app advertisement link kidnap by popup alert. and I was able to cancel redirection by just clicking cancel button. It is not possible anymore. I am thinking that this issue may not a bug. If apple made this change intentionally, I will leave iOS world and go into android9+ world. At least, Android is not barring me running code for “VPN based DNS blocking”. This is critical to prevent fingerprinting in any mobile OS. iOS environment is no more a specially good for anti fingerprinting. Zeroing advertisement ID is rather a joke. iOS has been being made for just their money not a privacy. Try to think why Apple is exclusively possessing webviewer (webkit) in the html5 generation. for your privacy? No way !
Vic
06/03/2019 at 1:50 am
After update from 12.2. to 12.3.1 my “Videos” app was replaced automatically by “Apple TV” app.
Now my videos and trailers do not work anymore (message … “There’s a problem with download.”). Had no problems with Videos app until last iOS update.
Usual actions as reboot & app delete and re-install have no effect.
Swathy
06/22/2019 at 12:09 am
Some features of existing apps are not working in new version of ios
Bernard
08/31/2019 at 7:44 am
Loaded 12.4 and the phone went into continual search mode. Spent 3 hours over two phone calls to Apple help desk were unable to help. In the end I had to travel 50 miles to the nearest Apple shop (By Appointment) only to be told by one of their geniuses that the answer was to replace my phone with a new one !!!! Can they really get away with serving up questionable downloads and then declare no responsibility. Post all this and two weeks without a useable phone my e-mail complaint to Apple still hasn’t even been given an acknowledgement of receipt. Now using my 16 year old Noki 6210 , a proper phone. No more Apple product for me, they really don’t care.
Cabling Pro
09/01/2019 at 11:24 am
Not much useful information in this article. Lot of words to feed search engines but not many prectical takeaways for the iOS users.
Sandra
09/08/2019 at 12:02 pm
Updated phone yesterday evening now can’t get Wi-fi or Bluetooth!!!!!!! Nightmare
ANDY
09/23/2019 at 10:44 pm
since updating the latest software IOS 13.0 I CANT ACCESS MY EMAILS NOTHING COMING UP ANY WAY OF FIXING THIS ,SERIOUSLY THINKING OF ANDROID DEVICE NOW