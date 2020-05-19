Accessories
AirPods 2 Deal Cuts Price to $85
This is an AirPods deal that you don’t want to miss if you are looking to upgrade your headphones. You can save almost 50% on the latest version of AirPods when you buy on eBay with this coupon code.
When you buy this AirPods 2 deal on eBay you can pay just $85 for refurbished AirPods 2nd gen with the charging case. This is from an eBay power seller and all are Grade A, which means they are in like-new or very good condition. There may be some scratches or blemishes, but there is a 90-day warranty and a 30-day return window so you can check out the pair you get and decide.
The trade-off for a pair of AirPods 2 at almost half off, is worth it for many shoppers that want a good deal. Apple normally charges $159.99 and most deals only take $20 off.
The seller vipoutlet on eBay lists the AirPods 2nd gen (refurbished) for $125. When you add them to your cart you should see a 15% discount and then you can use the promo code PICK2SAVE and get an additional 20% off. This brings the AirPods price to $85 and shipping is free.
The AirPods 2 model is the most current version of AirPods. While there is a 2020 AirPods release in the works, this is still a good deal, and if you decide to upgrade, you can probably sell these for what you paid.
