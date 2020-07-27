fbpx
Connect with us

Accessories

18 Cool Things AirPods 2 Can Do

Published

2 hours ago

on

Here’s a look at the cool things the AirPods 2 can do. We’re going to help you learn about all the AirPods features, tips, and tricks to get more out of your AirPods and even cover a few things you didn’t know your AirPods could do. Whether you own AirPods, are looking to buy AirPods or the current AirPods 2; we have you covered.

These cool features are part of the reasons to buy AirPods 2, and if you already own AirPods you can use these AirPods tips and tricks to get more out of your device. Most of the cool things the AirPods can do are included right out of the box, you just need to know where to find the option or how to do it. We also include a few cool things you will need to set up with Siri Shortcuts and one accessory that makes them waterproof. We’ll see more AirPods and AirPods 2 features when iOS 14 arrives this fall.

If you decide to go with the more expensive model, here’s a look at what AirPods Pro can do with noise canceling, transparency, and force touch.

Advertisements

What Can AirPods 2 Do?

It’s easy to start using your AirPods. Simply open the case up next to your iPhone and they are paired and ready to go, but you can do so much more if you know the options. AirPods and AirPods 2 offer very similar features, so we’re combining them in this article.

With the latest model, you can now say Hey Siri to use Siri without touching your AirPods, you also get twice as much talk time and you can easily connect your AirPods faster when taking a call or switching between devices. While there are a lot of cool wireless earbuds and I love the Jabra Elite 75t, Apple’s AirPods integrate the best into the iOS and macOS ecosystem.

Here’s a closer look at the cool things the AirPods can do, including some you definitely don’t know about.

  1. Take a Call Automatically When You Put Them In
  2. Voice Control With Hey Siri
  3. Share Audio With Friends
  4. Tell You Who is Calling Without Looking at Your Phone
  5. Read Your Messages
  6. Use One Bud at a Time
  7. Act as a Hearing Aid
  8. Control Spotify
  9. Connect to Your Apple Watch
  10. Change the Control Options
  11. Connect to Your Apple TV
  12. Charge in 15 Minutes
  13. Connect to Android
  14. Connect to Your Mac and Change Controls
  15. Rename Your AirPods
  16. Make Your AirPods Waterproof
  17. Find Your Lost AirPods
  18. Check Battery Life on Your Phone or Apple Watch

Click through each of the images below to learn more about how each feature works, and more about what the AirPods can do. Other than “Hey Siri” these all work on the original AirPods and AirPods 2.

Sale
Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case
85,090 Reviews
Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case
  • Automatically on, automatically connected
  • Easy setup for all your Apple devices
  • Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
  • Double-tap to play or skip forward
  • New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
−$44.57 $114.43
Buy on Amazon

Take a Call Automatically When You Put Them In

Take a Call Automatically When You Put Them In

When you put an AirPod in your ear it will automatically switch a call from your phone to the AirPod as long as you have "Automatic Ear Detection" set to On. 

Advertisements

This is on by default for most users, but you can check this by putting your AirPods in your ears, connecting to your iPhone and going to Settings. Tap on Bluetooth and then on the i to the right of AirPods. Make sure Automatic Ear Detection is set to On

Now anytime you put an AirPod in while you are on a call, the call will automatically transfer as soon as the AirPod connects. This works with both the original and AirPods 2, but the newer model connects faster.

I love using AirPods to take calls so that my hands are free to work on something or simply take care of our dogs. This is also super handy for FaceTime calls so that you can talk without everyone around you hearing what the other person is saying. 

Last update on 2020-07-27. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API

Related Topics:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pratim

    08/03/2019 at 9:41 pm

    Very informative post. Thanks for sharing this Josh!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

Featured

Accessories2 hours ago

18 Cool Things AirPods 2 Can Do

Here’s a look at the cool things the AirPods 2 can do. We’re going to help you learn about all...
Wait for the 2018 iMac if you need more performance. Wait for the 2018 iMac if you need more performance.
Apple2 hours ago

4 Reasons Not To Wait for the 2020 iMac & 5 Reasons You Should

Should you buy the iMac today, or should you wait for the 2020 iMac before you buy? We have an...