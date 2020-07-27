Accessories
18 Cool Things AirPods 2 Can Do
Here’s a look at the cool things the AirPods 2 can do. We’re going to help you learn about all the AirPods features, tips, and tricks to get more out of your AirPods and even cover a few things you didn’t know your AirPods could do. Whether you own AirPods, are looking to buy AirPods or the current AirPods 2; we have you covered.
These cool features are part of the reasons to buy AirPods 2, and if you already own AirPods you can use these AirPods tips and tricks to get more out of your device. Most of the cool things the AirPods can do are included right out of the box, you just need to know where to find the option or how to do it. We also include a few cool things you will need to set up with Siri Shortcuts and one accessory that makes them waterproof. We’ll see more AirPods and AirPods 2 features when iOS 14 arrives this fall.
If you decide to go with the more expensive model, here’s a look at what AirPods Pro can do with noise canceling, transparency, and force touch.
What Can AirPods 2 Do?
It’s easy to start using your AirPods. Simply open the case up next to your iPhone and they are paired and ready to go, but you can do so much more if you know the options. AirPods and AirPods 2 offer very similar features, so we’re combining them in this article.
With the latest model, you can now say Hey Siri to use Siri without touching your AirPods, you also get twice as much talk time and you can easily connect your AirPods faster when taking a call or switching between devices. While there are a lot of cool wireless earbuds and I love the Jabra Elite 75t, Apple’s AirPods integrate the best into the iOS and macOS ecosystem.
Here’s a closer look at the cool things the AirPods can do, including some you definitely don’t know about.
- Take a Call Automatically When You Put Them In
- Voice Control With Hey Siri
- Share Audio With Friends
- Tell You Who is Calling Without Looking at Your Phone
- Read Your Messages
- Use One Bud at a Time
- Act as a Hearing Aid
- Control Spotify
- Connect to Your Apple Watch
- Change the Control Options
- Connect to Your Apple TV
- Charge in 15 Minutes
- Connect to Android
- Connect to Your Mac and Change Controls
- Rename Your AirPods
- Make Your AirPods Waterproof
- Find Your Lost AirPods
- Check Battery Life on Your Phone or Apple Watch
Click through each of the images below to learn more about how each feature works, and more about what the AirPods can do. Other than “Hey Siri” these all work on the original AirPods and AirPods 2.
- Automatically on, automatically connected
- Easy setup for all your Apple devices
- Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
- Double-tap to play or skip forward
- New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
Pratim
08/03/2019 at 9:41 pm
Very informative post. Thanks for sharing this Josh!